Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic -- Round 2: Jones threw some jabs before a Miocic uppercut. Jones landed a good body kick. Miocic had a decent combination but his punches were coming increasingly slowly. Jones landed a good left hand and went to the body again. Jones landed a good inside low kick. Jones landed a knee to the body in the clinch shortly after. Miocic managed to connect with a right hand. Miocic landed a glancing jab. Jones again went back to the leg kick. Miocic landed a nice flurry and Jones jogged away to disengage. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Jones (20-17)
UFC 309 results, highlights: Jon Jones scores stunning body shot knockout of Stipe Miocic to retain title
Jones remained the heavyweight king and teased that he could give fans what they want in a Tom Aspinall showdown
Stipe Miocic entered his UFC 309 main event with heavyweight champion Jon Jones as the most decorated fighter in the history of the UFC heavyweight division. The problem for Miocic is that Jones looked he was ready to take that crown on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Jones was fully in control from the early stages of the fight. In Round 1, Jones scored a brilliant foot sweep takedown to spend the round on top, pounding away at the two-time former heavyweight champion with big punches and elbows from dominant position.
Miocic was able to survive a disaster of an opening round but things didn't get much better going forward. Jones was the faster fighter and the sharper striker, tagging Miocic with a variety of strikes, but no attack was as successful as Jones delivering a steady diet of kicks to the body.
Those kicks would also be what brought the fight to an end in the third round. With Jones firmly in control, he threw a spinning back kick that connected to Miocic's ribs and dropped the former champ to the canvas. Jones fired away with strikes until the referee jumped in to call a halt to the bout.
The finish came at the 4:29 mark of Round 3.
"He's really, really good," Jones said in his post-fight interview. "He's really tough and really durable. ... It was like fighting against the Terminator. That body shot, man, the liver is the liver. ... He doesn't respond much to getting hit in the face."
There was chatter that Jones would either retire or vacate his championship after the fight. He had spent the build to the fight making it clear he would avoid a fight with top contender and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, but Jones appeared to backtrack on those statements after the fight.
"As far as my future in the Octagon, I decided that maybe I will not retire," Jones said. "I have some conversations to have with Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell]. I have some negotiations to do and maybe we'll give you guys what you want to see. I know we have options. I'm going to see what Dana and Hunter want and you guys will hear about it soon."
Miocic did not hesitate to follow through on the rumors that UFC 309 could mark the end of his career, confirming that he was retiring after the loss.
"I'm done," Miocic said. "I'm hanging 'em up."
Elsewhere on the card, Charles Oliveira continued his dominant ways against Michael Chandler as the Brazilian took a unanimous decision over the American in their rematch. Oliveira earned the vacant lightweight title against Chandler in 2021 when he rallied to scored a second-round knockout. This time, it was Chandler who needed to rally after being dominated both on the feet and on the ground for four rounds. Chandler managed to score a perfect right hand to stun Oliveira in the fifth and then proceeded to hit him with a barrage of strikes to the back of the head that referee Keith Peterson allowed. As Oliveira managed to take control in the grappling in the waning seconds, Chandler somehow got to his feet with Oliveira draped on his back and slammed him down, not once, but twice as the crowd erupted despite the result not really being in doubt.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 309 below.
UFC 309 card, results
- Jon Jones (c) def. Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO (body kick)
- Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)
- Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mauricio Ruffy def. James Llontop via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Marcus McGhee def. Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- David Onama def. Roberto Romero via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Marcin Tybura def. Jhonata Diniz via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)
- Raminz Brahimaj def. Mickey Gall via first-round knockout (punches)
- Oban Elliott def. Bassil Hafez via third-round knockout (punches)
- Eduarda Moura def. Veronica Hardy via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic -- Round 3: Jones landed a hard jab but Miocic charged forward with a few punches and Jones ducked and jogged away again. Miocic just missed with an uppercut and a right hand after. Jones landed another body kick. Jones landed a few more hard punches and a left that hurt Miocic and a right that stung him as well. Miocic responded with a right hand as Jones charged. Jones kept pumping out a good jab throughout the round. Jones landed a clean left straight from a southpaw stance. Miocic landed a good left in the clinch. Jones threw a spinning back kick to the body and Miocic crumbled to the canvas. A few shots from Jones to follow up and the fight was over. Official result: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO, Round 3
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic -- Round 1: Jones landed a good left but ate a right hand counter from Miocic. Jones landed an inside leg kick and a hard kick to the body. Miocic tried to flurry but Jones ducked out of the way. Jones scored a big sweep takedown and landed an elbow. Jones landed some good shots from inside half guard. Jones landed some more hard elbows from the top. Jones moved to side control as he continued landing good elbows. Miocic was finally able to regain full guard. Jones postured up and again moved to half guard with roughly 30 seconds remaining. Unofficial scorecard: 10-8 Jones
It's main event time! Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for Jones' heavyweight championship
Official result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler -- Round 5: Chandler landed a good right hand and another that seemed to hurt Oliveira. Oliveira shot for a takedown but Chandler defended to stay on top, landing a flurry of hard punches. Oliveira survived the flurry and managed to pull guard. Oliveira shot a leg over the shoulder and started to set up a triangle choke but Chandler got out and stood back up. Chandler landed a good left hand. Oliveira ducked under a Chandler punch and took the back before dragging Chandler to the ground. Chandler stood with Oliveira on his back and dropped back onto Oliveira twice.
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler -- Round 4: Olivira threw kicks to the legs and head before missing on a takedown. Chandler landed a left hand. Chandler landed another left but then ate one in return and a flying knee. Oliveira again took Chandler down, again taking the back in the process. Chandler continued to defend chokes well but Oliveira gave him no space. Oliveira had the choke but Chandler again managed to survive to the end of the round.
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler -- Round 3: Chandler connected with a good leg kick. Oliveira landed a hard uppercut and then a front kick to the body against the cage. Chandler connected with a hard jab. Oliveira connected with the uppercut again and a jumping knee. Oliveira connected with another flurry and then took Chandler down again, this time immediately taking the back. Oliveira landed a few hard elbows to the top of the head. Oliveira tried for a rear-naked choke but couldn't finish. Still an easy three rounds for Oliveira so far.
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler -- Round 2: Oliveira started the round with leg kicks. Oliveira landed a left hand that briefly dropped Chandler, though it may have been more balance than damage. Another right hand from Oliverira sent Chandler running to find distance and clear his head. Another Oliveira right hand landed after. Oliveira landed a big knee to the chin in an exchange. Chandler unloaded some big punches. Oliveira scored another takedown and ended up in full mount. Oliveira postured up and started to drop some hard elbows. One of those elbows cut Chandler on his forehead. Oliveira briefly threatened an armbar and then switched back to elbows.
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler -- Round 1: Oliveira threw a front kick in the opening seconds. Chandler got an eye poke in which affected Oliveira briefly but didn't result in any sort of stoppage. after some Chandler strikes, Oliveira shot for a takedown and then swept a leg to end up on top of Chandler with Oliveira holding a leg. Chandler tried to lock up Oliveira's hand to prevent any strikes but his leg remained in danger. Oliveira patiently worked to improve his position while keeping the leg in a dangerous position. Oliveira wasn't able to do much as Chandler just hung on and rode things out while throwing a few punches off his back.
