UFC 309 results, highlights: Jon Jones scores stunning body shot knockout of Stipe Miocic to retain title

Stipe Miocic entered his UFC 309 main event with heavyweight champion Jon Jones as the most decorated fighter in the history of the UFC heavyweight division. The problem for Miocic is that Jones looked he was ready to take that crown on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Jones was fully in control from the early stages of the fight. In Round 1, Jones scored a brilliant foot sweep takedown to spend the round on top, pounding away at the two-time former heavyweight champion with big punches and elbows from dominant position.

Miocic was able to survive a disaster of an opening round but things didn't get much better going forward. Jones was the faster fighter and the sharper striker, tagging Miocic with a variety of strikes, but no attack was as successful as Jones delivering a steady diet of kicks to the body.

Those kicks would also be what brought the fight to an end in the third round. With Jones firmly in control, he threw a spinning back kick that connected to Miocic's ribs and dropped the former champ to the canvas. Jones fired away with strikes until the referee jumped in to call a halt to the bout.



The finish came at the 4:29 mark of Round 3.

"He's really, really good," Jones said in his post-fight interview. "He's really tough and really durable. ... It was like fighting against the Terminator. That body shot, man, the liver is the liver. ... He doesn't respond much to getting hit in the face."

There was chatter that Jones would either retire or vacate his championship after the fight. He had spent the build to the fight making it clear he would avoid a fight with top contender and interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, but Jones appeared to backtrack on those statements after the fight.



"As far as my future in the Octagon, I decided that maybe I will not retire," Jones said. "I have some conversations to have with Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell]. I have some negotiations to do and maybe we'll give you guys what you want to see. I know we have options. I'm going to see what Dana and Hunter want and you guys will hear about it soon."

Miocic did not hesitate to follow through on the rumors that UFC 309 could mark the end of his career, confirming that he was retiring after the loss.



"I'm done," Miocic said. "I'm hanging 'em up."

Elsewhere on the card, Charles Oliveira continued his dominant ways against Michael Chandler as the Brazilian took a unanimous decision over the American in their rematch. Oliveira earned the vacant lightweight title against Chandler in 2021 when he rallied to scored a second-round knockout. This time, it was Chandler who needed to rally after being dominated both on the feet and on the ground for four rounds. Chandler managed to score a perfect right hand to stun Oliveira in the fifth and then proceeded to hit him with a barrage of strikes to the back of the head that referee Keith Peterson allowed. As Oliveira managed to take control in the grappling in the waning seconds, Chandler somehow got to his feet with Oliveira draped on his back and slammed him down, not once, but twice as the crowd erupted despite the result not really being in doubt.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 309 below.

UFC 309 card, results