After four rounds of sustained dominance over Michael Chandler in their rematch on Saturday at UFC 309, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira survived a furious rally in the fifth and final round to put himself in premier position to secure a second shot at the 155-pound title.

Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) went on to claim a unanimous decision via scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 49-45 in a thrilling co-main event bout inside New York's Madison Square Garden. The fight was the second meeting between two of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster after Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight title via second-round TKO against Chandler (23-9) in 2021.

The grappling dominance of Oliveira, the 35-year-old native of Brazil, was on full display as he scored key takedowns in each of the first four rounds and brutalized Chandler with elbows and constant submission threats. But Chandler nearly pulled off a rabid miracle in Round 5 that showed off his insane cardio and never-say-die attitude.

"[Chandler] is one of the toughest guys that I have ever fought," Oliveira said. "This guy deserves to be here. This guy has my full respect."

After his corner implored him to go for broke in the final round, Chandler responded in a big way despite entering the Octagon on a two-year layoff following a failed attempt to lure Conor McGregor into a pay-per-view showdown after both fighters coached against one another on "The Ultimate Fighter" reality series in 2023.

Chandler, 38, stuffed a takedown attempt to open Round 5 before hurting Oliveira with a furious right hand to the eye. Chandler wildly missed a follow-up punch that sent both fighters to the ground, but Chandler ended up on top and landed a series of punches and elbows to the back of Oliveira's head but was never admonished by referee Keith Peterson.

After taking over top position within Oliveira's guard, Chandler continued with sharp elbows that put Oliveira on the verge of being finished. Although Oliveira was able to work back up to his feet late in the round, Chandler rocked him again with a left hand.

In the final minute of the fight, Oliveira landed a takedown and Chandler's back until the diminutive and powerful lightweight rose to his feet and twice dropped back down to the canvas, slamming Oliveira behind him in the process.

"All I know how to do is throw American badass caution to the wind," Chandler said. "Madison Square Garden, are you not entertained!?"

The final round was a far cry from the first 20 minutes of the fight as Oliveira's poise and sharp striking was on full display. He hurt Chandler repeatedly with flying knees and damaging elbows from top position on the ground.

In Round 3, Oliveira twice threatened chokes after physically dominating Chandler both on the feet and (even worse) on the ground after yet another successful takedown.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who captured the title by submitting Oliveira in 2022, is expected to defend his title against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch to open 2025. Oliveira dropped a split decision to Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April.

"Hey, Hunter [Campbell], Mick [Maynard] and Dana [White], whoever is next in line [to fight for the UFC lightweight title], I will be right there in the first row in January," Oliveira said. "Whoever [wins], I will be next in line.

"With all due respect, if you are going to hit me, hit me hard because I'm going to push through all the way until the end."

With the victory, Oliveira moved into a second place tie for most wins in UFC history with 23. He only trails 41-year-old Jim Miller who recorded his 27th career UFC win earlier in the night on the undercard.