Dustin Poirier hopes the third time's the charm in his pursuit of the UFC lightweight championship. Poirier looks to unseat current titleholder Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC president Dana White announced Makhachev vs. Poirier during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference in April. The booking was a mild surprise considering Arman Tsarukyan and Max Holloway had better claims to a title shot after beating Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, respectively. Tsarukyan revealed he was offered the fight immediately after beating Oliveira but turned down a second short-notice fight against Makhachev. With the champ looking to fight in June, Tsarukyan's refusal paved the way for Poirier.

"The Diamond" fights for the belt after a Round 2 knockout of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) looks to finally become champion after falling short against Khabib Nurmagmoedov, Makhachev's mentor and coach, in 2019 and Oliveira in 2021. Makhachev (25-1) rides a 13-fight winning streak, making his third title defense after consecutive wins against former featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 302's co-main event will also be contested across a maximum of 25 minutes. Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland takes on heavy-handed action fighter Paulo Costa in a five-round, non-title bout. Strickland and Costa are set to fight for the first time since losing to middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis and former champ Robert Whittaker, respectively.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 302 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 302 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -550 vs. Dustin Poirier +400, lightweight championship



*Sean Strickland -220 vs. Paulo Costa +180, middleweights

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, welterweights

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweights

Tatsuro Taira vs. Joshua Van, flyweights

Hyunsung Park vs. Andre Lima, flyweights

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov, heavyweights

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez, middleweights

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez, welterweights

Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews, welterweights

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki, lightweights

Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards, women's bantamweights

*Strickland vs. Costa is a five-round non-title co-main event.

UFC 302 info