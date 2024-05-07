The high of UFC 300 is over as the MMA leader cools off in May. UFC 301 was a solid if unspectacular pay-per-view with two average-quality Fight Nights -- Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento and Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy -- en route.

UFC returns stateside after their Brazil PPV for a UFC Fight Night with heavyweights at the helm. Lewis amusingly headlines the St. Louis, Missouri card on Saturday. The former UFC heavyweight title challenger is coming off a loss to Jailton Alemida and has lost more than he's won in the last three years. He'll face an up-and-coming heavyweight in Nascimento, whose three-fight winning streak includes two decisions over former light heavyweights Ilir Latifi and Tanner Boser.

A tepid May mercifully gives way to a blockbuster June for UFC fans. The three June cards boast fantastic main events. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 302 with Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa in a five-round co-main event. A middleweight title eliminator pits Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Night on June 22 in Saudi Arabia. All roads lead to UFC International Fight Week on June 29, anchored by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in the marquee of UFC 303.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule