UFC returns to Paris for its third Fight Night in the French capital. UFC Fight Night takes place at the Accor Arena in Paris on Sept. 28, the mixed martial arts promotion announced on Tuesday.
Accor Arena hosts the UFC for a third consecutive year. No bouts have been announced for the card.
Ciryl Gane headlined the previous two Paris cards, knocking out Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Spivac in September 2022 and September 2023, respectively. The former UFC interim heavyweight champion is the promotion's most popular active French star.
City of Love, we're coming BACK! 👊— UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2024
See you in September! #UFCParis
More information: https://t.co/WvN9Cd6bHr pic.twitter.com/0v2hRRhu5Y
More UFC news, rumors
- Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber is reportedly in the works to headline UFC Fight Night in Denver on July 13. Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani reported the main event fight on Monday. The bout will reportedly be contested at women's flyweight, Namajunas' third appearance at 125 pounds. The former women's strawweight champion bounced back from a failed flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot with a decision win against Amanda Ribas. Barber rides a six-fight winning streak ahead of arguably her biggest fight to date.
- Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira will reportedly headline a UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 15. MMA Fighting corroborated a report by MMA reporter Marcel Dorff. Perez makes a six-week turnaround after knocking out Matheus Nicolau as a short-notice underdog. The revitalizing win snapped a three-fight losing streak for Perez. Japan's Taira is one of the most compelling contenders at flyweight. Taira is undefeated at 15-0 with three stoppages in five UFC appearances.