UFC returns to Paris for its third Fight Night in the French capital. UFC Fight Night takes place at the Accor Arena in Paris on Sept. 28, the mixed martial arts promotion announced on Tuesday.

Accor Arena hosts the UFC for a third consecutive year. No bouts have been announced for the card.

Ciryl Gane headlined the previous two Paris cards, knocking out Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Spivac in September 2022 and September 2023, respectively. The former UFC interim heavyweight champion is the promotion's most popular active French star.

