Veteran featherweight Edson Barboza finds himself in a familiar position Saturday when he meets rising prospect Lerone Murphy in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy. Their five-round showdown anchors the main UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 12-ranked Barboza will make his 11th appearance in either the main event or co-main event slot. In his previous headlining appearance, Barboza turned back prospect Sodiq Yusuff by decision last October. The unranked Murphy is making his first main-event appearance and will likely get ranked in the top 15 if he can get past the stubborn gatekeeper Barboza.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy preview

Although the term gatekeeper usually conjures a negative perspective of a former contender who spends the twilight of his career being fed to hungry prospects with little hope of winning, Barboza's career trajectory embodies the spirit of the term.

Barboza went 7-1 to start his UFC career but has never competed for a title in what has long been one of the promotion's deepest divisions. His career evolved into a perpetual onslaught of high-profile and high-ranked opponents with mixed results. Overall, the 38-year-old Brazilian has gone 18-11 in 29 UFC appearances, never winning or losing more than three in a row over the past 11 years.

Barboza is noted for his world-class striking and durability, and his results suggest he is the ideal litmus test for prospects looking to take the next step. Following a two-fight skid, he has won back-to-back fights against prospects Billy Quarantillo and Sodiq Yusuff to maintain his ranking while earning a performance bonus in both fights.

Murphy (13-0-1) is a sleek and versatile athlete who has shown a polished skill set. The 32-year-old English fighter has drawn some comparisons to countryman Leon Edwards, who had a similarly gradual rise before eventually becoming the welterweight champion.

Murphy will be making his first appearance for the UFC in the United States following multiple performances in Abu Dhabi and London. His last performance resulted in a decision win over fellow prospect Joshua Culibao last July. You can only see who to back at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithalni's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Angela Hill (-155) to get her hand raised against Luana Pinheiro (+115) in a women's strawweight battle to kick off the main card.

Hill (16-13) is a seven-year UFC veteran who is one of the most popular women on the UFC roster because of her outgoing and gregarious nature to go along with a straight-forward brawling style that leads to action-packed fights. She heads into Saturday with wins in three of her past four outings.

Pinheiro (11-2) is an ace grappler who also has a formidable stand-up attack. Following wins in her first three UFC appearances, she suffered a setback with a loss to surging contender Amanda Ribas last November.

"Hill knows how to push the pace, throw constant volume and score points no matter where the fight goes. Hill also does good work in the clinch with her knees and dirty boxing," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card:

Lerone Murphy (-145) vs. Edson Barboza (+122)

Khaos Williams (-130) vs. Carlston Harris (+110)

Themba Gorimbo (-150) Vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+125)

Adrian Yanez (-360) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+285)

Luana Pinheiro (+130) vs. Angela Hill (-155)

Victor Martinez (+380) vs. Tom Nolan (-450)

Tamires Vidal (+270) vs. Melissa Gatto (-340)

Abus Magomedov (-275) vs. Warlley Alves (+230)

Alateng Heili (+135) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (-160)

Emily Ducote (-320) vs. Vanessa Demopolous (+270)