Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall defend their titles on home soil at UFC 304. Edwards and Aspinall rematch Belal Muhammad and Curtis Blaydes, respectively, in Manchester, England on July 27.

UFC 304's marquee fights don't scream excitement but expect an incredible atmosphere in Manchester. UFC welterweight champion Edwards and interim heavyweight champ Aspinall fight with the support of their countrymen against familiar opponents. Edwards and Muhammad fought to a no-contest in March 2021, the only blip on Edwards' 13-fight, eight-year undefeated streak. Aspinall can make amends for a 2022 loss to Blaydes seconds into their Fight Night headliner. Aspinall suffered a knee injury early in their fight, resulting in Aspinall's only UFC loss.

The main card is sure to delight the Manchester crowd. Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen and Muhammad Mokaev are among the U.K. fighters battling opponents ranked in the UFC's official Top 15.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 304 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 304 fight card, odds

Leon Edwards (c) -196 vs. Belal Muhammad +160, welterweight title



Tom Aspinall (ic) -260 vs. Curtis Blaydes +210, interim heavyweight title

Bobby Green -180 vs. Paddy Pimblett +150, lightweights

Arnold Allen -225 vs. Giga Chikadze +185, featherweights

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweights

Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweights

Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons, welterweights

Manel Kape -120 vs. Muhammad Mokaev +100, flyweights

Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbier, welterweights

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Bryczek, middleweights

Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil, women's strawweights

Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweights

Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweights

Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira, women's strawweights



UFC 304 info