UFC 304 results, highlights: Belal Muhammad upsets Leon Edwards to claim welterweight title

The UFC has a new welterweight champion after Belal Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 304. Muhammad brought a relentless pressure that was simply too much for Edwards to handle from the opening bell, overwhelming the champion to take the belt.

Muhammad immediately set the template for the fight, coming out in the opening seconds of the fight and immediately getting in Edwards' face and forcing him onto the back foot. As Edwards' back met the cage, Muhammad shifted from busy hands to a powerful double-leg takedown.

Edwards, as he was able to do throughout the fight, was able to survive on the ground and escape back to his feet, where he would find temporary success before being taken right back down to the canvas.

That pattern would repeat over and over throughout the fight, with Edwards' usually sturdy takedown defense being cracked time and again by Muhammad's relentless pressure, as well as Edwards' own inability to break Muhammad's grip and find space to strike.

Edwards' best round came in Round 3, when he was the one to get the takedown and take back control. While Edwards fought to find a rear-naked choke, Muhammad defended and survived the round, going right back to his relentless gameplan until the final bell.

Muhammad should also be given credit for effective striking that, while not always technically perfect, kept Edwards from ever settling when the two weren't in a clinch or tangled on the ground.

After the conclusion of five rounds, the result was clear as Muhammad took the fight on scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 to become the new UFC welterweight champion.

Muhammad battled for years to get the title shot he felt he deserved and is now riding a 10-fight winning streak. It doesn't seem likely that Edwards will be given an immediate rematch as happens with many title changes, which could open the door for Shavkat Rakhmonov, the UFC's No. 3 ranked welterweight entering the night, behind former champion Kamaru Usman and Muhammad.

Rakhmonov is 18-0 in his career, with every fight ending by submission or knockout. That includes all six of his fights in the UFC Octagon.

UFC 304 card, results