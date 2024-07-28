Paddy Pimblett's rocket ship to stardom just got a much-needed tuneup.

The flashy and brash UFC lightweight (22-3) extended his overall win streak to eight while improving to 6-0 inside the Octagon with a resounding first-round submission of King (formerly Bobby) Green on Saturday. But it was the thorough efficiency of Pimblett's performance on the pay-per-vew main card of UFC 304 in Manchester, England, which turned back criticism that the Liverpool native was more hype than substance.

"Statement made, bitches!" Pimblett said. "I'm the first person to submit Bobby in the UFC, lad. That's saying something. That's a statement."

The seeming ease in which he outstruck the dangerous Green, 37, on the feet before quickly putting him to sleep on the ground via triangle choke was impressive. Add in the fact that Pimblett's win over Green (32-16-1, 1 NC) followed a training camp in which the 29-year-old Pimblett openly struggled with depression showcased his focus, fighting spirit and maturity despite an expected amount of colorful antics.

"To all you haters out there that said I would never get a ranking, what now?" Pimblett said. "Have you got to move the goalposts again and say Bobby is a has-been or Bobby is finished? Now, I have a ranking next to me. Suck this."

Pimblett checked early calf kicks from Green before delivering a steady stream of his own to slow down the quick feet of his opponent. Pimblett began to accurately land single counter shots before a frustrated Green finally shot for a takedown that was instantly countered by an inside leg kick from Pimblett.

From there, Pimblett applied a guillotine and pulled guard before sweeping his way into a choke attempt that forced referee Lucas Bosacki to stop the fight at 3:22 of the opening round after Green lost consciousness.

After the victory, Pimblett didn't hesitate to call out his prospective next foe.

"I have a name that everybody wants to see me fight, Renato Moicano," Pimblett said. "Let's see if we can settle this before the end of the year."