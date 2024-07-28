UFC 304 live results -- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time

Leon Edwards looks to expand his championship resume on Saturday night when he defends the welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. The fight is a rematch of a 2021 clash that ended by no contest after an accidental eye poke by Edwards in the second round.

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will also be in action in a rematch of his own. Aspinall will defend his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes, against whom Aspinall suffered his lone UFC defeat when he suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into their fight in 2022.

Rising star Paddy Pimblett will also be in action, taking on King Green in a lightweight bout. Green is expected to be the stiffest test in Pimblett's career to date.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 304 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 ET.

UFC 304 card, results