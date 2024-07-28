The UFC 304 PPV will be starting a bit later than the planned 10pm ET start time due to the prelims going a bit over time. Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda is heading into the third round.
UFC 304 live results -- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2: Updates, highlights, fight card, start time
The promotion is back in England on Saturday with a pair of title fights atop the marquee
Leon Edwards looks to expand his championship resume on Saturday night when he defends the welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. The fight is a rematch of a 2021 clash that ended by no contest after an accidental eye poke by Edwards in the second round.
Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will also be in action in a rematch of his own. Aspinall will defend his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes, against whom Aspinall suffered his lone UFC defeat when he suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into their fight in 2022.
Rising star Paddy Pimblett will also be in action, taking on King Green in a lightweight bout. Green is expected to be the stiffest test in Pimblett's career to date.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 304 below. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV following preliminary bouts at 8 ET.
UFC 304 card, results
- Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight title
- Tom Aspinall (ic) vs. Curtis Blaydes, interim heavyweight title
- King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweights
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweights
- Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweights
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweights
- Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Caolan Loughran def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Oban Elliott def. Preston Parsons via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Modestas Bukauskas def. Marcin Prachnio via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke)
- Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke)
- Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round knockout (punch)
- Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda is up next. It's the final preliminary bout of the night and we then move to the main card. Wood is a -440 favorite heading into this featherweight contest.
Official result: Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Brasil more or less dominated the first round against McCann but McCann's pressuring was more effective in the second. Brasil had a big moment at the end of Round 2, however, scoring a knockdown on a short hook after a missed spinning back kick by McCann.
Women's strawweights are up next with fan favorite Molly McCann taking on Bruna Brasil. McCann is looking for her second consecutive win after suffering back-to-back submission losses and enters the fight as a -340 favorite.
Official result: Jake Hadley def. Caolan Loughran via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Jake Hadley vs. Caolan Loughran is up next, it's a 137-pound catchweight fight that sees Loughran enter as a -238 favorite.
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape didn't quite live up to the hopes of many fans, who expected a sure-fire Fight of the Night contender. Mokaev gets the unanimous decision win.
Official result: Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape is kicking off the prelims with a flyweight fight that built significant bad blood when the two camps brawled during fight week.
Welcome to the CBS Sports coverage of UFC 304. We'll be here through the rest of the night providing results and thoughts on all the events from Manchester, England, culminating in Leon Edwards' defense of his welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad.
