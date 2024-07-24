UFC's two British champions will defend their titles on home soil. UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall defend their titles at UFC 304 in Manchester on Saturday, buoyed by their fellow British fighters on the main card.

UFC 304 is a better card than the sum of its parts. Belal Muhammad and Curtis Blaydes aren't high-profile title challengers but they're rightful ones. The two title fights are aided by brash Paddy Pimblett and skilled featherweight contender Arnold Allen, plus potential future flyweight title challenger Muhammad Mokaev. A pay-per-view main card loaded with British fighters will certainly create an electric atmosphere from the hometown fans.

Take a look below at three undercard fights worth getting excited about at UFC 304.

King Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Green vs. Pimblett is perfect matchmaking. Green is the most dangerous striker that Pimblett has faced in the UFC, but he has gaps in his submission defense. Pimblett has dynamic finishing abilities -- particularly on the ground -- with undesirable striking defense. Green's mileage is high as he fights professionally for the 50th time. Green has the skills required to give Pimblett problems, but his age and athleticism could help him enter the UFC's official lightweight rankings by snatching Green's No. 15 spot. The betting odds reflect a close fight, but the probability of a finish is relatively high.

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

Don't be surprised if Mokaev joins Edwards and Aspinall as the U.K.'s three kings of MMA. Mokaev is a perfect 12-0 and currently sits at No. 6 in the UFC's official flyweight rankings. He's a dominant grappler holding all-time UFC flyweight records for the highest control time percentage (59.4%) and fewest strikes absorbed per minute (1.36). Mokaev doesn't possess a fan-friendly style, but he's an important contender to watch. Kape, fortunately, is far more inclined to entertain. Kape enters Manchester on a four-fight winning streak and 16 finishes in 19 victories. Kape has repeatedly struggled to make the 126-pound flyweight limit, something he'll need to sort out if he wants to become a reliable player among the flyweight elite.

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Allen appeared to be the U.K.'s best hope for a UFC title before Edwards and Aspinall's ascents. Allen won his first 10 UFC fights before consecutive losses to Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev slowed his climb. The well-renowned Englishman intends to avoid his first career losing streak by beating Giga Chikadze, one of the promotion's best pure featherweight strikers. Chikadze is exhilarating to watch when the fight is in his wheelhouse, but he'll need to employ the totality of his game against a fighter like Allen who can win by any means necessary.