The UFC women's strawweight division has another legitimate title challenger. Virna Jandiroba called her shot to fight Zhang Weili after beating former title challenger Amanda Lemos with relative ease in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I'm the next one. I'm the one who needs to get the title shot..." Jandiroba said through an interpreter during her post-fight speech with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. "I feel I prepared myself to be a champion. I'm the next champion. The champ is here!

Lemos vs. Jandiroba was assessed as a modern-day striker vs. grappler, but it seems Lemos missed the memo. Lemos willingly engaged on the ground with one of the division's premier grapplers and paid the price. Jandiroba shot immediately for a takedown as expected. Lemos unwisely countered by jumping a guillotine, leading to an extended ground fight.

Lemos did well enough in scrambles but her corner insisted that she stay away from grappling in Round 2. It didn't matter. Jandiroba eventually dragged her to the mat, established top control and locked up a nasty armbar with 12 seconds left in the second frame.

"I was supposed to fight Weili long ago but destiny took us on different paths," Jandiroba said at the UFC Apex. "It's time now. Let's go."

Jandiroba (21-3) is now on a four-fight winning streak and secured her first finish in three years. Lemos (14-4-1) has a win over Mackenzie Dern sandwiched between losses to Jandiroba and Zhang.