UFC is heading back to the U.K. for its latest PPV offering this weekend. The promotion lands in Manchester, England with a pair of title fights atop the marquee. The main event sees welterweight champion Leon Edwards looks to turn away top contender Belal Muhammad while interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall looks to do the same with Curtis Blaydes. It all goes down from the Co-op Live on Saturday night.
Edwards has risen to prominence at 170 pounds thanks in large part to the head kick heard around the world. Edwards, who waited a lengthy time to finally get his crack at the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman, was down big on the scorecards in the final round of their 2022 clash. Then, Edwards landed a picture-perfect headkick that knocked Usman out cold to claim the title. Edwards went on to win their rematch in 2023 by decision and carries a 13-fight unbeaten streak into the rematch with Muhammad. The two originally met in 2021 when an inadvertent eye poke by Edwards left Muhammad unable to continue, leading to a no contest. Now, Muhammad looks to get his revenge after winning five in a row since that meeting.
The co-main event carries a similar story. Interim champ Aspinall is looking for a bit of revenge of his own after suffering a knee injury just 15 seconds into the first meeting with Blaydes, leading to a TKO loss. It's the lone blemish on an otherwise immaculate UFC run for the British fighter. Blaydes, meanwhile, gets his first chance at gold after scoring a surprising knockout of rising contender Jailton Almeida in March.
The undercard is loaded with British fighters looking to make a splash on their way up the ladder. That includes Paddy Pimblett as the lightweight tries to continue his ascent to a title shot when he faces veteran King Green. Plus, featherweight vet Arnold Allen hopes another strong showing can get him closer to that hallowed title opportunity when he faces dynamic striker Giga Chikadze. Plus, Nathaniel Wood, Molly McCann and Muhammad Mokaev all look to add to their highlight reels.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 304 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 304 fight card, odds
- Leon Edwards (c) -260 vs. Belal Muhammad +210, welterweight title
- Tom Aspinall (ic) -370 vs. Curtis Blaydes +290, interim heavyweight title
- King Green -120 vs. Paddy Pimblett +100, lightweights
- Christian Leroy Duncan -150 vs. Gregory Rodrigues +125, middleweights
- Arnold Allen -250 vs. Giga Chikadze +20, featherweights
- Nathaniel Wood -425 vs. Daniel Pineda +330, featherweights
- Molly McCann -360 vs. Bruna Brasil +280, women's strawweights
- Caolan Loughran vs. Jake Hadley, bantamweights
- Modestas Bukauskas -160 vs. Marcin Prachnio +135, light heavyweights
- Preston Parsons -140 vs. Oban Elliott +120, welterweights
- Muhammad Mokaev -140 vs. Manel Kape +120, flyweights
- Sam Patterson -350 vs. Kiefer Crosbie +275, welterweights
- Mick Parkin -280 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +230, heavyweights
- Shauna Bannon -180 vs. Alice Ardelean +155, women's strawweights
UFC 304 info
- Date: July 27
- Location: Co-op Live -- Manchester
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
