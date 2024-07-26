UFC is heading back to the U.K. for its latest PPV offering this weekend. The promotion lands in Manchester, England with a pair of title fights atop the marquee. The main event sees welterweight champion Leon Edwards looks to turn away top contender Belal Muhammad while interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall looks to do the same with Curtis Blaydes. It all goes down from the Co-op Live on Saturday night.

Edwards has risen to prominence at 170 pounds thanks in large part to the head kick heard around the world. Edwards, who waited a lengthy time to finally get his crack at the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman, was down big on the scorecards in the final round of their 2022 clash. Then, Edwards landed a picture-perfect headkick that knocked Usman out cold to claim the title. Edwards went on to win their rematch in 2023 by decision and carries a 13-fight unbeaten streak into the rematch with Muhammad. The two originally met in 2021 when an inadvertent eye poke by Edwards left Muhammad unable to continue, leading to a no contest. Now, Muhammad looks to get his revenge after winning five in a row since that meeting.

The co-main event carries a similar story. Interim champ Aspinall is looking for a bit of revenge of his own after suffering a knee injury just 15 seconds into the first meeting with Blaydes, leading to a TKO loss. It's the lone blemish on an otherwise immaculate UFC run for the British fighter. Blaydes, meanwhile, gets his first chance at gold after scoring a surprising knockout of rising contender Jailton Almeida in March.

The undercard is loaded with British fighters looking to make a splash on their way up the ladder. That includes Paddy Pimblett as the lightweight tries to continue his ascent to a title shot when he faces veteran King Green. Plus, featherweight vet Arnold Allen hopes another strong showing can get him closer to that hallowed title opportunity when he faces dynamic striker Giga Chikadze. Plus, Nathaniel Wood, Molly McCann and Muhammad Mokaev all look to add to their highlight reels.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 304 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 304 fight card, odds

Leon Edwards (c) -260 vs. Belal Muhammad +210, welterweight title



Tom Aspinall (ic) -370 vs. Curtis Blaydes +290, interim heavyweight title

King Green -120 vs. Paddy Pimblett +100, lightweights

Christian Leroy Duncan -150 vs. Gregory Rodrigues +125, middleweights

Arnold Allen -250 vs. Giga Chikadze +20, featherweights

Nathaniel Wood -425 vs. Daniel Pineda +330, featherweights

Molly McCann -360 vs. Bruna Brasil +280, women's strawweights

Caolan Loughran vs. Jake Hadley, bantamweights

Modestas Bukauskas -160 vs. Marcin Prachnio +135, light heavyweights

Preston Parsons -140 vs. Oban Elliott +120, welterweights



Muhammad Mokaev -140 vs. Manel Kape +120, flyweights

Sam Patterson -350 vs. Kiefer Crosbie +275, welterweights

Mick Parkin -280 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +230, heavyweights

Shauna Bannon -180 vs. Alice Ardelean +155, women's strawweights



UFC 304 info

Date: July 27



July 27 Location: Co-op Live -- Manchester



Co-op Live -- Manchester Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 304 countdown

