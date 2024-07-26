The welterweight championship will be on the line when Englishman Leon Edwards faces American Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. The main UFC 304 fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Edwards is the current welterweight champion and is ranked No. 4 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He successfully defended his title in December with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington at UFC 296. Muhammad comes into the match at No. 2 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 preview

Edwards has been dominant for nearly a decade. He has not suffered a loss since losing a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman in a three-round match at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 on Dec. 19, 2015. He is 12-0-1 since, including a pair of wins over Usman to first earn the welterweight title at UFC 278 in August 2022, and to defend the title in March 2023. He then defeated Covington this past December to retain the title. The only blemish over the past nine years was a no contest against Muhammad at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad in March 2021. That fight had to be stopped in the second round when an accidental eye poke did not allow Muhammad to continue.

Edwards began his professional career in June 2011, when he made his welterweight debut. He has also competed at the middleweight division, but has found a home at welterweight. In 26 career matches, Edwards has compiled a 22-3-1 mark, including seven wins by knockout. He has also registered 12 wins by decision and three by submission. He has lost two matches by decision and one by disqualification.

Muhammad has also seen a lot of success in his career, which began in August 2012. Shortly after a TKO victory over Steven Carl to improve to 9-0 and earn the Titan Fighting Championships welterweight title in April 2016, he signed on with UFC, where he has been since. He suffered losses in two of his first three UFC matches, but since 2017, has lost only once -- a unanimous decision to Geoff Neal at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in January 2019. Since that bout, he has gone 9-0-1 with the only blemish coming against Edwards in the no contest ruling.

He is 5-0 since the March 2021 fight, and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns in May 2023 to improve to 23-3-1. Of his wins, 17 have come by decision, five by knockout and one by submission. In a knockout victory over Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October 2022, he earned Performance of the Night. See his full UFC 304 picks at SportsLine.

Top UFC 304 predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 304 picks here: He is backing Paddy Pimblett (+110) to defeat Bobby Green (-130) in a battle of lightweights on the main card.

Green, 37, who is ranked 15th among UFC lightweights, has won three of his last four bouts. In his last match, he won a unanimous decision over Jim Miller at UFC 300 this past April. He has had a solid career, posting a 32-15 record with one draw and one no contest. He has won 11 of his matches by knockout, nine by submission and 12 by decision.

The 29-year-old Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. He made his debut in 2012, winning his first four bouts, before losing by submission to Cameron Else in 35 seconds at Cage Warriors 60 in October 2013. He would go on to win the Cage Warriors title in 2016 with a knockout of Johnny Frachey at Cage Warriors 78. He is 5-0 since joining UFC in 2021, and is 21-3 in his career with six knockouts, nine wins by submission and six wins by decision.

"Paddy isn't a bad striker, but his edge will be on the mat, and he is a dangerous grappler," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to back at UFC 304 here.

How to make UFC 304 picks

UFC 304 odds, fight card

Leon Edwards (-205) vs. Belal Muhammad (+170)

Tom Aspinall (-380) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+300)

Bobby Green (-130) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+110)

Christian Leroy Duncan (-130) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (+110)

Arnold Allen (-250) vs. Giga Chikadze (+205)

Muhammad Mokaev (-130) vs. Manel Kape (+110)

Nathaniel Wood (-500) vs. Daniel Pineda (+380)

Molly McCann (-310) vs. Bruna Brasil (+250)

Caolan Loughran (-195) vs. Jake Hadley (+155)

Michael Parkin (-230) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+190)

Preston Parsons (-155) vs. Oban Elliott (+130)

Sam Patterson (-360) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+285)

Modestas Bukauskas (-155) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+130)