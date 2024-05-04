A star-studded cast of Brazilian fighters serves as the backdrop of UFC 301 on Saturday, highlighted by flyweight champion Alexander Pantoja defending his title against surging contender Steve Erceg. Their five-round battle is set to anchor the main UFC 301 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pantoja is one of two male Brazilian current champions on the UFC roster. The other, Alex Pereira, defended his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. Pantoja will be headlining for the first time in his career while also fighting in front of a Brazilian crowd for the first time.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg preview

Pantoja (27-5) is arguably the most decorated fighter on the UFC roster to have never headlined an event for the promotion until now. For comparison's sake, light heavyweight journeyman Anthony Smith, a one-time title challenger who is also on the UFC 301 main card despite going 1-3 in his past four outings, has appeared in eight UFC main events.

Pantoja is 11-3 in 14 UFC appearances since his January 2017 debut. Moreover, he is 5-0 combined against top-ranked contender Brandon Royval and No. 2-ranked Brandon Moreno, who is perhaps the most popular flyweight in the history of the division.

The 34-year-old Brazilian's struggle for recognition can be chalked up to a low-key demeanor that is nearly absent of any self-promotion, and an effective but workmanlike style that has led to few highlight-reel finishes that fans prefer. What's more, the flyweight division has long been the least popular among UFC observers.

However, an impressive win in a title defense before an adoring hometown crowd could provide Pantoja with some long overdue recognition. But he'll have to get past an inspired prospect who is looking to make the most of a fortunate opportunity.

Although Erceg (12-1) has just three UFC fights under his belt and is ranked No. 10, he benefits from the lack of depth at flyweight and the promotion's recent trend of fast-tracking dynamic prospects into title shots, especially those who have shown their wares in other promotions.

Seeing as the top two flyweight contenders are already 0-5 combined against Pantoja and no other fighters in the top 10 have a title-shot-worthy resume, the promotion turned to Erceg, a power puncher who is also a former champion in the Eternal MMA promotion.

The 28-year-old Australian has earned performance bonuses in two of his three outings and is coming off a second-round knockout of battle-tested journeyman Matt Schnell.

UFC 301 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 301 selections here: He is siding with Paul Craig (+410) to emerge with an upset over Caio Borralho (-550) in a middleweight clash to kick off the main card.

Craig (17-7-1) is a seven-year UFC veteran who has gone 8-7-1 in 16 UFC appearances. His uneven career has been marked by stunning upsets as a massive underdog, countered by losses against what appeared to be beatable opponents. The 36-year-old Scottish fighter has spent time in the rankings at both light heavyweight and middleweight but has lost three of his past four outings.

Borralho (15-1-1) is a former Future FC champion who entered the UFC with some recognition following two appearances on "Dana White's Contender Series." The versatile 31-year-old Brazilian fighter is 4-0 in the UFC, with three of those wins coming by decision.

"Craig has faced a much higher level of competition and, with his array of submission attacks from top or bottom position, I'm willing to take a shot at this underdog price," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 301 odds, fight card:

Alexandre Pantoja (-190) vs. Steve Erceg (+160)

Jonathan Martinez (-160) vs. Jose Aldo (+135)

Anthony Smith (+390) vs. Vitor Petrino (-520)

Michel Pereira (-535) vs. Ihor Potieria (+400)

Paul Craig (+410) vs. Caio Borralho (-550)

Joanderson Brito (-165) vs. Jack Shore (+140)

Elves Brener (+230) vs. Myktybek Orolobai (-285)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+345) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-425)

Alessandro Costa (-125) vs. Kevin Borjas (+105)

Maurico Ruffy (-165) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+140)