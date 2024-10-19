Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira -- Round 1: Ngannou landed a hard leg kick in the opening seconds and took one in return seconds later. Ngannou responded with another leg kick of his own. Ngannou threw another leg kick and just avoided a return right hand. Ngannou then ducked down and scored a takedown off a double-leg. Ferreira threw his legs up for a triangle choke but Ngannou turned and got free, landing a few punches and moving to half guard. Ngannou postured up and landed some heavy punches. Ngannou moved to the back and kept dropping bombs until Ferreira slumped to the canvas. Domination from Ngannou. Official result: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO, Round 1
Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira results, highlights: 'Predator' returns to MMA with vicious knockout
Ngannou is back after scoring a first-round stoppage at PFL Battle of the Giants on Saturday
Francis Ngannou returned from over 1,000 days out of action in MMA on Saturday and made a clear statement that he is still the sport's heavyweight king. Ngannou knocked out Renan Ferreira in the first round of their PFL clash to claim the heavyweight superfight champion.
The heavy-handed Ngannou wasn't looking to simply strike his way to victory, using leg kicks to set up a takedown and then patiently advancing position until he could unload a barrage of powerful shots that left Ferreira unconscious while face-down against the cage.
Ngannou was making his long-awaited PFL debut after he left the UFC as heavyweight champion in 2023 amid a contract dispute. Ngannou then signed with PFL but before fighting for the promotion, followed his dream of participating in huge boxing matches. Ngannou was a hair away from an all-time historic upset in his first boxing outing, knocking down Tyson Fury and losing a split decision. His second fight did not go as well, with Ngannou suffering a brutal knockout against Anthony Joshua.
The loss snapped a four-fight winning streak for Ferreira, who had won the 2023 PFL season's heavyweight championship and then knocked out Ryan Bader in a battle of PFL and Bellator heavyweight champions.
Ngannou had not only been out of action because of his boxing dreams, but also because of the tragic death of his 15-month-old son Kobe in April. An emotional Ngannou dedicated the fight to his son after the win.
"I dedicate this fight to [Kobe]," Ngannou said. "I hope they can remember his name because without him, without Kobe, I wouldn't be here tonight. ... It was tough. It's been tough. Not only the training camp was tough but the past two days were tough and filled with emotion. I couldn't do anything without thinking about it. I told myself everything to keep moving but it's just hard."
Ngannou said that he knew he still had his full MMA skillset as soon as he returned to the gym but the real battle was making sure he could manage his emotions in the cage.
"I knew I wouldn't miss a step," Ngannou said. "I wasn't worried about it because as soon as I walked in the gym for MMA, I knew everything was still there. It was just about me being able to manage my emotions. We're here and finally got a result. ... [The takedown] was an option. I'm a mixed martial artist, so that was definitely an option. Not the only alternative but since the opportunity was there, I was here to take everything that came my way and here we are."
Ngannou was non-committal to the next step in his combat sports journey. There are still big fights available in the boxing ring and he could also continue to prove his place as the best heavyweight mixed martial artist on the planet in the PFL ring. What comes next is up to how he feels.
"I think my next move in combat sports all depends on me and how I feel and how I deal with my life right now," Ngannou said. "I still feel like I have a lot to give in combat sports."
PFL Battle of the Giants card, results
- Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via first-round knockout
- Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
- Johnny Eblen (c) def. Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Zafar Mohsen def. Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Paul Hughes def. A.J. McKee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Raufeon Stots def. Marcos Breno via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
Official result: Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 5: Pacheco landed a good shot and Cyborg fired back with a hard flurry that forced Pacheco to thoot a takedown. Cyborg landed some good shots on the ground before Pacheco got back to her feet. Cyborg connected with another good overhand right. Another overhand landed moments later. Cyborg then connected with a few good jabs as she seemed to be maybe pulling away in a pivotal round. Cyborg nearly scored another takedown as they spilled to the ground and landed a few kicks to the leg before a stand-up and the end of the fight.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 4: Cyborg ate a big leg kick. Cyborg landed a sharp combination after Pacheco missed a kick. Pacheco landed a good counter right hand. Pacheco got tagged by a right but caught a kick and landed another hard counter right. Cyborg landed a heavy overhand right that forced Pacheco to retreat momentarily. Pacheco landed another right hand counter off a caught kick. Cyborg landed another good shot with a left hook. Cyborg landed a three punch combination and then the two women flurried to end the round.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 3: Both women landed leg kicks early. The two stood across the cage from each other with Pacheco telling Cyborg to come to her but Cyborg wasn't biting. Pacheco connected with a good two-punch combination. Pacheco caught a leg kick and landed a right hand, putting Cyborg on the ground with it. Pacheco went down to the ground inside Cyborg's closed guard. Pacheco landed some good ground and pound. Pacheco didn't do much damage on the ground but it was a needed rebound round for her.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 2: Pacheco walked forward and popped a few jabs. Pacheco connected with a good right hand. Cyborg landed a very had leg kick that briefly dropped Pacheco. Pacheco landed a good spinning backfist. Cyborg ducked down and scored another takedown. Cyborg held her down and worked some ground and pound before standing and throwing kicks to Pacheco's legs before the stand up.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 1: Cyborg landed a good left hand immediately. Cyborg then dipped down with a left to the body. Cyborg grabbed a body lock and pushed the fight into the cage. Cyborg brok the lock and landed a two punch combination but caught a return shot that had her nose bleeding. Cyborg scored with a big takedown Pacheco managed to stand and then ate a big head kick but continued to fire away. Pacheco threw some shots in the clinch but was stuck by a hard knee to the body. Cyborg also saw a cuat above her left eye but she landed a hard left hand. Cyborg ducked unter a punch into another good takedown and Pacheco tried to lock in a guillotine. Pacheco had to give up the head eventually and allowed Cyborg to posture up and land some punches. Cyborg allowed Pacheco to stand with 10 seconds left in the round.
Official result: Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 5: Edwards with an early eye poke that brought the action to a halt briefly. Shortly after, the action was halted again after an Edwards kick landed to the cup. A bit of a scrap broke out with both fighters landing in exchanges. Edwards landed a good body kick and a two-punch combination. Edwards continued to mix up his strikes well as Eblen looked fatigued. Edwards landed a hard elbow and a left hand before digging to the body. Edwards continued to throw good elbows inside as he came on strong. Eblen finally drove in looking to clinch and just slow Edwards down. Edwards continued mixing in body shots, both with punches and knees in between hooks and elbows to the head. That was a great final round for Edwards but won't matter as he lost every other round.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 4: Eblen landed a hard right hand in an exchange. Eblen took the fight to the floor again and Edwards stood up again, only to get taken down again. This has been the way the fight has played out repeatedly. It hasn't been the most exciting thing to watch but it has been extremely effective for Eblen.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 3: Eblen continued to win every area of the fight, outstriking Edwards early in the round. Edwards did land a good counter uppercut but found himself on the ground once again shortly after. Back on the feet, Edwards threw a good flying knee but ate an elbow.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 2: Edwards scored with a left hand counter early in the round. Eblen again clinched and started to work for takedowns. Edwards defended well initially but Eblen finally dragged him down. Eblen worked to improve his position while Edwards defended and eventually managed to stand only to get dragged right back down. Edwards continued to get back to his feet but Eblen just gave him no rest.
