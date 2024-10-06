UFC 307 results, highlights: Alex Pereira overcomes slow start to batter Khalil Rountree Jr., retain title

Khalil Rountree was overlooked by most entering his UFC 307 main event with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. For two rounds, it seemed Rountree may be on the verge of shocking the world. Then, the champion's power took over, leaving Rountree a bloody mess before scoring a fourth-round knockout.



Rountree came out ready to fire heavy shots from the jump and his combination of speed and power had Pereira stuck throwing single strikes at a time. That made for a tense opening two rounds, with the standout moments belonging to Rountree as he caught Pereira in the second round with a big right hand after the champion missed a kick, the shot dropping Pereira to the canvas briefly. Rountree also closed that round strong with a big head kick.

In the third round, everything changed as the accumulation of Pereira's leg kicks and heavy jab caught up to Rountree. Rountree slowed and became an easy target for Pereira. As Pereira's shots continued to land, Rountree's right eye first began to swell, then multiple cuts opened.

The finish came in the fourth round as Rountree showed incredible heart, absorbing a constant stream of big shots from Pereira before a right hand, two body shots and an uppercut sent him collapsing to the canvas.



"I can say that this was one of the toughest fights [of my career]," Pereira said after the fight. "I expected that, he has experience and trained in some of the best spots in Thailand. ... The gameplan was to let him tire, I watched a lot of his fights and saw that his stamina started decreasing in the second round. As you know, my stamina only goes up."

Rountree received a standing ovation after the fight and reaffirmed that he considered himself blessed to have had the opportunity to face Pereira before breaking down why he lost.



"I don't think I was surprised at all," Rountree said. "I did think that I was going to be able to hit him a lot more but he did a really good job at evading the punches and counterstriking."

Julianna Pena, meanwhile, had to survive a late blitz from Raquel Pennington to earn a split decision and regain the women's bantamweight title in the co-main event. After some back and forth action early, including a rear naked choke attempt by Pena that appeared pretty deep, Pennington pushed forward and scored the first knockdown of her career in the fifth round. Pena managed to survive and scramble to her feet, but it was part of why the judges scorecards were so close in the split decision win.

Elsewhere on the card, Mario Bautista eked out a split decision win over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at 135 pounds. Roman Dolidze, meanwhile, picked up a win by TKO after Kevin Holland suffered an apparent rib injury in the first round while trying to transition off his back. And Kayla Harrison seemingly earned herself a future shot at Pena with a tough decision win over Ketlen Vieira to open the PPV action.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 307 below.

UFC 307 card, results