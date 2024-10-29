Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev had statement wins at UFC 308 on Oct. 26. There isn't much time to savor their performances as the busy UFC calendar keeps churning. On Saturday, the promotion heads to Edmonton, Canada for a UFC Fight Night headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi.

A UFC title shot could be at stake for the winner of Moreno vs. Albazi, ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the UFC's official flyweight rankings, respectively. That's particularly true if Albazi can defeat his first former UFC champion and improve to 6-0 in the Octagon. Saturday's co-main event is also scheduled for five rounds. Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas was originally set to headline UFC's return to Alberta's capita but was bumped down after Moreno vs. Albazi was added to the card.

UFC returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 16. Jon Jones makes his first UFC heavyweight title defense against the most successful UFC heavyweight champ, Stipe Miocic. The meeting of all-time greats could serve as a retirement fight for one or both participants. UFC 309's co-main event is a five-round rematch between former UFC champ Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule