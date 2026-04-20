Aspiring sports bettors who want to focus more on daily fantasy sports have a handful of options, with one of those outfits is PrizePicks. We'll look at the latest PrizePicks promo code the platform is offering and what users who sign up can expect to receive.

PrizePicks promo code for April 2026

PrizePicks is offering $50 to users who make a $5 play or more in a contest on one of the leading DFS apps. Here's how those interested can get the offer.

PrizePicks promo code None required PrizePicks Fantasy bonus offer Play $5, Get $50 PrizePicks Fantasy legal states 45 states and Washington D.C. PrizePicks Fantasy deposit methods PayPal, Venmo, Bank Account, Apple Pay, Credit/Debit Card Terms and conditions Must be of legal age in a state where PrizePicks operates Promo code last verified April 2026

There are other DFS platforms outside of PrizePicks offering promotions for new users. Here's a look at the offers from Sleeper, Underdog and Dabble.

DFS App Bonus offer Promo code PrizePicks Play $5, Get $50 None required Underdog Play $5 in fantasy entries get $50 in bonus entries CBSSPORTS2 Sleeper 100% Deposit Match up to $100 CBSSPORTS Dabble Sign up and get $10 in site credit CBSDAB

PrizePicks is offering a promotion most comparable to Underdog, as both offer a $50 bonus by playing $5. Users who are interested in trying daily fantasy sports without investing anything will be drawn to Dabble, which is giving away $25 simply for signing up.

PrizePicks Fantasy minimum age, terms and conditions

Most users must be at least 18 years old to sign up for PrizePicks. Users in Alabama and Colorado must be at least 19 years old, while users in Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts must be at least 21 years old.

How to sign up for PrizePicks promo code

Go to PrizePicks.com and click on the "Claim Your $50 Now". Make sure your location services are enabled so the platform can verify your eligibility to play. Enter your information to create an account and make a deposit of at least $10. Make sure there is a promo code being applied. The code might vary depending on how you've attempted to sign up. Submit your first lineup in a contest for at least $5. PrizePicks will deposit $50 in promo funds to your account.

How to play on PrizePicks Fantasy app

There are three different contests users can enter on PrizePicks. The most common type of contest, Pick 'Em, is available in 19 states plus Washington D.C. In this format, users select two to six player statistics to make predictions on, guessing if the player will go higher or lower than the number for that statistic by selecting "More" or "Less."

Just click the Board button at the bottom of the PrizePicks app to get started. At the top of the Board section, you can choose which sport you want and begin building an entry. For example, after choosing NBA, I was presented with potential player picks and various categories to choose from, like points, rebounds and assists.

On this day, I chose rebounds and added:

Ausar Thompson more than six rebounds

Karl-Anthony Towns less than 13 rebounds

Myles Turner more than 6.5 rebounds

A pop-up to Finalize Lineup appeared which allowed me to complete my entry and choose what kind of entry I wanted to play. Users can choose whether to submit their entry as a Flex or Power Play.

In a Flex Play, users can get picks incorrect and still receive a payout. With the example entry above, two correct picks was worth 1x, which is just your full entry fee amount returned. Three correct picks out of three in this Flex Play returned 2.25x. So a $10 entry would have returned $22.50. Users must select at least three picks to be eligible for Flex Play.

In a Power Play, users must get all picks correct to get paid out. Three-out-of-three picks for the entry above returned 5x ($50 payout on $10 entry).

Here are the payouts details on PrizePicks:

Number of selections Power Play payout Flex Play payout 6 picks 37.5x 6/6 - 25x 5/6 - 2x 4/6 - 0.4x 5 picks 20x 5/5 - 10x 4/5 - 2x 3/5 - 0.4 x 4 picks 10x 4/4 - 5x 3/4 - 1.5x 3 picks 5x 3/3 - 2.25x 2/3 - 1.25x 2 picks 3x N/A

Pick 'Em Arena, which is available to users in 17 states, follows the same payout structure as Pick 'Em. For users in Colorado, each entry in Pick 'Em Arena must contain at least three picks. The entry follows the same format as Pick 'Em, but user entries are automatically submitted to a group depending on the time of submission, user's skill level and number of picks made. Based on how you do in the group, you can win even more. If multiple players tie for first place in a group, the prize is split unless there's a winning Flex lineup in the group. Here's how picks are scored in a group setting.

Type of projection Points Demon 1.05 Standard 1 Goblin 0.95 Discounted 0.95 DNP 0.5 Push (tied) 0.5 Reboot 0 Lose (incorrect pick) 0

A "demon" pick is a projection square which is red, meaning that prediction is harder to win. A "goblin" pick is a projection square which is green, meaning that prediction is easier to win. You must pick "More" on both demon and goblin projections.

For example, one Goblin pick for Hawks guard Trae Young in the NBA was more than 17 points, even though he was averaging 24 points per game at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson had available Demon picks of more than 29.5, 32.5 and 34.5 points, despite averaging just 26 points per game at the time of writing.

Streak is available in 10 states. This is a free-to-play option on PrizePicks and helps users get additional rewards as they build wins. The idea is a user must make one prediction on any player. If that pick is correct, the user's streak is extended to the next day to make one more pick. As the user keeps getting picks correct, he or she unlocks more rewards. According to PrizePicks, the cash prize in Streak could be up to $1 million depending on how many wins you string together.

PrizePicks says it pays out users within 30 minutes of a contest settling. Most lineups are generally settled once the official score is finalized after a game ends. PrizePicks says users who have to wait longer than 30 minutes for a payout for all completed projections in a lineup should reach out to the live support team.

PrizePicks Fantasy promos and bonuses for existing users

PrizePicks offers regular bonuses for existing users. Referral bonuses can be earned up to 10 times in a 30-day period. Users can access referral codes from the PrizePicks app or website in the "Get $" tab or the "Invite Friends" link. Once the referred user signs up using the referral code and makes a deposit, the existing users get a referral bonus.

Reboots occur when a player unexpectedly exits a game. If this occurs, entries are modified in the same way they would be for a player not participating. This means that leg of the entry is voided, with the other legs still available. In NFL, college basketball, NBA and WNBA contests, entries are eligible for a reboot when a user selects "More" on a player's projection, the player exits the game in the first half and does not return for the second half. In MLB contests, reboots occur when a user selects "More" on a player's projection and that player leaves after making two or fewer plate appearances.

Original entry Reboot entry 6 pick Flex 5 pick Flex 5 pick Flex 4 pick Flex 4 pick Flex 3 pick Flex 4 pick Power 3 pick Power 3 pick Flex 2 pick Power 3 pick Power 2 pick Power 2 pick Refunded

Taco Tuesday is another regular promotion at PrizePicks. Every Tuesday, several player projections will be discounted by 15-25%. These player headshots will be replaced by a taco, so users know which projections are discounted. Users can vote in the PrizePicks Discord (members only) or PrizePicks X account on which players they want to get a discounted projection for that Tuesday.

Flex Friday is another regular promotion on the platform. In the Promos tab on the app or website, users can "opt in" to Flex Friday protected plays by noon ET. Users then create a flex play lineup and check "Flex Friday Protected Play." If the lineup wins, users get paid out. If the lineup loses, users get promotional funds up to the previously decided limit. If a lineup partially wins, users can get a bit of both offers.

For example, let's say your promo limit is $20 and you submit a 6-pick Flex lineup, winning four of your picks. You will be credited $8 for those wins, and your $12 loss will be deposited back into your account as promo funds. This minimizes risk, although you cannot withdraw promotional funds from your account. Promo limits vary depending on the user, and you cannot enter Flex Friday using promo funds. Flex Friday cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.

PrizePicks Fantasy app review: user experience

The PrizePicks app is straightforward to use, featuring a menu at the bottom to help users track their picks, use promotions and access help. Selecting players is also straightforward, with the "demon" and "goblin" tiles clearly indicated for users wishing to add those specific selections. There's a search function as well for users to find players they want to make predictions on. There's a drop-down menu available as well, which is more functional for the website rather than the mobile app. This menu is located on the right side on the website, while it is on the left side in the app.

App store Number of reviews Average rating Apple 353,000+ 4.8 Android 38,600+ 4.6



There are extensive resources for responsible gaming at PrizePicks, which can be found using the drop-down menu in the app or on the website. Users can set alerts and limits while also taking timeouts or self-excluding. A unique feature here is age-based deposit limits, which are automatically applied to users under 21. 18-year olds have a $1,500 monthly deposit limit, 19-year olds have a $3,000 monthly limit and 20-year olds have a $5,000 monthly limit.

Here's a look at the sports PrizePicks offers contests for:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Hockey

Soccer

Olympics

Tennis

Racing

Esports

Golf

Cricket

Jai Alai

Lacrosse

Combat

PrizePicks also offers contests for special competitions, such as the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest and NBA All-Star events.

PrizePicks Fantasy customer support

Users experiencing issues can email support@prizepicks.com, but the most unique thing about this platform is the 24/7 live chat offering. Users can access this function on the app or website and chat with a support member at any time for any questions. For quick inquiries about funds, contests or eligibility, this function can be more useful than sending an email. Live chat features are not commonly found on DFS platforms and are more likely to be seen for sportsbook platforms. If you are not satisfied with an outcome provided by customer support, you can email dispute@prizepicks.com to escalate your issue.

PrizePicks Fantasy banking methods

Deposits can be made to a PrizePicks account from PayPal, Venmo, a bank account, credit/debit card or Apple Pay. However, there are some restrictions depending on the user's state.

Visa credit cards and Discover credit/debit cards can only be used for deposits. The same applies to Apple Pay. Mastercard credit cards are available in every state except South Carolina. PayPay and Venmo are not available in New Hampshire, Maine, Missouri, Colorado and Delaware.

Withdrawing funds is a bit of a challenge. Users must request a withdrawal using the drop-down menu on the app or website. Funds can be withdrawn to a bank, PayPal, Venmo or a debit card previously used to deposit funds into PrizePicks, outside of Discover debit cards. Users must withdraw at least $10 for the action to be processed. Only one withdrawal is permitted in a 24-hour window but most customers are eligible for instant withdrawal. Some customers might be under a review process, so withdrawals may take 6-12 hours to process.

A wrinkle with PrizePicks is the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds. For example, if you deposit $20 into a PrizePicks account, you must play through $20 worth of lineups to be able to withdraw money. This applies to any amount of deposited funds, so users should be wary about how much they are investing if they are unsure about using the platform or playing daily fantasy sports. While most platforms do have this restriction, it's usually only for bonus funds issued by the company.

PrizePicks Fantasy review: final grades and ratings

Here's a breakdown of PrizePicks and the biggest takeaways from the platform.

Promo code and welcome bonus: 9/10

9/10 Promos and bonuses for existing users: 10/10

10/10 User experience: 8/10

8/10 DFS scoring settings: 6/10

6/10 Customer support: 8/10

8/10 Banking methods: 4/10

Like Sleeper, PrizePicks has a solid welcome bonus for those interested in getting into DFS without making too big of an investment. PrizePicks also has great payouts compared to some other platforms, and has regular rewards for existing users like Taco Tuesday and Flex Friday. These promotions give users a great opportunity twice a week for better chances at payouts. The user experience is similar to most DFS platforms, with a few minor adjustments between the app and website.

While the DFS scoring settings on PrizePicks don't vary from other platforms by category, the specific point totals are not easily found on the app or website. This can cause some confusion for users, especially those who are new to DFS and wondering how the scoring system works. PrizePicks does show what categories are scored but the point amounts are not always shown.

PrizePicks is one of the few DFS platforms to offer 24/7 live chat support, which gives it a huge boost in the customer service department compared to other outfits. There are more formal email channels users can go through if they are not satisfied with an outcome but the immediacy of a live chat cannot be replicated.

There is one area where PrizePicks falls short, and that is the banking methods. There are substantial restrictions on deposits and withdrawals depending on state and payment methods, which can make it confusing for users. PrizePicks' playthrough policy is in effect for all funds, not just bonuses. This means any deposited funds must be played through at least once before the user can withdraw. This particular area has the potential to be a major source of problems for users and the company. If you are planning on using PrizePicks, be sure you can withdraw via the same method you deposited from. You should also be sure you want to play, as your deposited funds must be played through at least once before you can make a withdrawal.

If there were a few things PrizePicks could change, it would involve being more lenient with banking methods for deposits/withdrawals while also being more relaxed on its playthrough policy. Most platforms do have this requirement but it usually only applies to bonus funds from an offer or promotional funds gained through the app/website.

PrizePicks Fantasy FAQ

How do I enter a PrizePicks promo code?

When you sign up on PrizePicks, the promo code should already be applied in most cases. If it is not applied in the "promo code" section, the platform should give you a promo code for you to manually input.

Is PrizePicks trustworthy?

PrizePicks is a DFS platform operating legally in 45 states plus Washington D.C. It is trustworthy, though it has some significant restrictions on deposit/withdrawal methods and its playthrough policy is a bit strict compared to other platforms.

Why won't PrizePicks let me deposit?

A user has either failed KYC ("Know Your Customer") verification, entered incorrect account details or has insufficient funds for a deposit to fail. A user may also be trying to deposit less than the minimum amount ($10) or exceed a monthly deposit limit.

Is PrizePicks better than Sleeper?

It's hard to say one platform is better than the other, especially because the promo offers from both apps are similar. Sleeper does offer hosting services for season-long fantasy leagues, which is a differentiator compared to other DFS platforms. However, PrizePicks is one of the few DFS outfits to offer 24/7 live chat support and is more widely accessible across the country. If you are participating in season-long leagues in addition to playing daily contests, Sleeper could offer more value for you over PrizePicks.

How long does PrizePicks take to pay out?

According to the website, the company pays out approximately 30 minutes after a contest has settled.

Does PrizePicks report winnings to the IRS?

If a user exceeds $600 in winnings, he or she will receive a 1099-MISC form from PrizePicks to report to the IRS. Even if users do not withdraw these winnings, they have to report the income on the 1099-MISC.

Why does PrizePicks ask for SSN?

PrizePicks, like most other gaming platforms, asks for your Social Security number as a method for identity verification. This is also helpful when verifying payment information and tax information.

Do you need an ID for PrizePicks?

While there's no requirement to submit a physical form of identification to use PrizePicks, users must submit information for some form of government identification such as a driver's license or Social Security number.

What states are PrizePicks legal in?

PrizePicks operates in 45 states and Washington D.C., along with every Canadian province outside of Ontario. However, not every contest is accessible in every state. Here's a look at which states can access each type of contest on PrizePicks.