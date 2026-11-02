The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Use it to trade on Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is active. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Eagles vs. Commanders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium. Both teams are in desperate need of a win with the Eagles losing five consecutive games and the Commanders seeking their first win since September 27, having lost two games in Weeks 4 and 6 and tying the rival New York Giants in Week 5.

Kalshi prices the Commanders at $0.71 per share to win. The $0.71 price per share equates to a 71% probability in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds. More than 40.5 points to be scored in Eagles vs. Commanders is trading at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to throw for 200+ yards is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Eagles vs. Commanders picks, player props

Jayden Daniels (Commanders): 200+ passing yards ($0.52)

Tanner McKee (Eagles): 200+ passing yards ($0.53)

Chig Okonkwo (Commanders): 30+ receiving yards ($0.49)

Jayden Daniels (Commanders): 30+ rushing yards ($0.64)

Prop pick #1: Jayden Daniels- 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 50%

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had his best passing performance of the season, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns in a Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers, prior to the bye week.

Daniels missed two games due to a non-throwing elbow injury before returning for the Week 5 tie with the New York Giants, having thrown for 199 yards on 17 of 25 passing, which was his previous season-high in his first three games.

Daniels has exceeded his projected passing yards market in each of the past two games, having fallen short in the previous three.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Daniels will throw for 248.1 yards on average against the Eagles.

Daniels is trading at $0.52 per share to record 200 or more yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Tanner McKee- 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee was thrust into the lineup in Week 6 after starter Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli diagnosis.

McKee has thrown for 426 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 49 of 80 passing, recording more than 200 passing yards in each of his two starts.

McKee has exceeded his passing yards market in each of his last three starts, which includes throwing for 241 yards against the Commanders in January when Philadelphia had already clinched the NFC East Division title for the 2025 regular season.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting McKee will throw for 234.6 yards on average against the Commanders.

McKee is trading at $0.53 per share to record 200 or more yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Chig Okonkwo- 30+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 44%

Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has recorded 15 receptions for 150 yards in four appearances.

Okonkwo has seen an uptick in production in his last two games, recording four receptions for 60 yards in Week 5 and seven receptions for 69 yards in Week 6, with the Commanders receiving corps facing multiple injuries.

Okonkwo has exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last five home games, averaging 38.6 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Okonkwo will record 42.7 receiving yards on average against the Eagles.

Okonkwo is trading at $0.55 per share to record 30 or more receiving yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Jayden Daniels- 30+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 62%

Daniels recorded a season-best 103 yards and two touchdowns in his Week 5 return against the Giants, but was limited to 10 yards on four rushing attempts in Week 6.

The Commanders are thin at running back with leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the injured reserve list due to a groin injury.

Daniels ranks second among Washington players with 213 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Daniels will record 51.1 rushing yards on average against the Eagles.

Daniels is trading at $0.64 per share to record 30 or more rushing yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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