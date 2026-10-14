Kalshi NFL prediction markets are available across most of the United States. It is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an agency of the federal government. Sports fans looking to trade on NFL with Kalshi for Week 6 can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. It unlocks a $55 sign-up bonus after trading $25+. We'll take a look at the offer and live markets where users can trade on potential Kalshi NFL predictions. Tap here for the Kalshi $55 bonus.

How to sign up with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

Here's a look at the latest information on the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and welcome offer.

Kalshi welcome bonus Get $55 after making $25+ in trades Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi NFL markets Games, Futures, Players, Season Specials and more Minimum deposit $10 minimum first-time deposit (must sign up and enter promo code first) Kalshi legal states* All 50 states are eligible to sign up Kalshi legal age 18+ Info last verified October 14, 2026

*Sports contracts unavailable in NV, MI & WA

While Kalshi is available in all 50 states, there may be state-by-state restrictions against trading in certain markets. Some states, such as Minnesota and Texas, have either opened investigations into Kalshi or are set to do so to determine how these markets should be regulated.

In general, market availability varies by state, and sports contracts are currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA. However, the latest Polymarket promo code is available in Michigan and Washington.

Steps to claim the Kalshi $55 bonus credits

Here's how you can sign up for Kalshi using the latest promo code CBSSPORTS55 to make predictions on the 2026 NFL season. This is one of the best prediction market promos we found in our research of the most bonus trading credits offered.

Tap "Claim Bonus" on this page. Sign up for an account using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and enter all the required information, such as your name, email address, payment details and phone number. Verify your identity, which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select a payment method and make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $10 Make at least $25 in trades within 7 days of account opening to unlock the $55 sign-up bonus.

You must trade the entire bonus credit amount ($55) within 7 days of being issued or any remaining balance expires. Once traded, any remaining proceeds may be withdrawn as real cash. Tap here to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim the $55 bonus offer.

NFL Kalshi bonus details

To claim this offer, new Kalshi users must be 18+, have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Kalshi operates, complete the KYC process, and have an account in good standing.

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 must be applied within three days of account opening and before the initial $10 deposit.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within seven days of opening a new account and get $55 in bonus trading credits. Qualifying trades must be priced between $0.03 and $0.97 per contract. Sports contracts are unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts. Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Participants can withdraw only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets. Profits from trading the $55 in bonus trading credits may be withdrawn only after trading an amount equal to the bonus amount.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited. For more information, visit kalshi.com/tc/55

Kalshi NFL Week 6 prediction markets

Kalshi is our pick for the best prediction market app for NFL trading, because none of the other platforms we researched have as many NFL markets available as Kalshi.

Here are the most popular markets for Kalshi NFL Week 6 trading. Just tap on any market to trade on NFL with Kalshi.

Thursday Night Football

Sunday NFL Week 6: 1 p.m. ET kickoffs

Sunday NFL Week 6: 4 p.m. ET kickoffs

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Kalshi NFL futures markets

The platform gives users the ability to make Kalshi NFL predictions on events that will occur in the future, such as which team will win the NFC, AFC, plus Kalshi Super Bowl markets.

The prices for these outcomes change as the season progresses and in real time based on trading activity, so be sure to bookmark this page to track current pricing.

Contracts will be paid out once the event concludes and the market is settled. Successful trades pay out at $1 per event contract. Unsuccessful trades result in a 100% loss. Trade responsibly.

Super Bowl 61

Conference championships

Top seed in playoffs

Best regular season record

Worst regular season record

Win totals

This market offers users the opportunity to make predictions on how many wins a team will have during the regular season. Similar to other futures markets, these contracts will be paid out once a team crosses the win threshold in either direction, once an outcome is final. Here are a couple examples:

Kalshi NFL division markets

Kalshi NFL awards markets

Kalshi offers trading markets for awards like MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and more. The platform also offers prediction opportunities for the Walter Payton Man of the Year and Executive of the Year.

These awards markets are for the official Associated Press NFL awards, voted on by a nationwide group of 50 media members. A ranked voting system is used for most awards, where first place on a voter's ballot gets the most points. The player with the most points across all ballots wins.

NFL MVP

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Coach of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Protector of the Year

This is a newer award that goes to the top offensive lineman as voted on by a small panel of former offensive linemen.

Trending Kalshi NFL markets

Kalshi spotlights trending NFL markets on its home page to give users insights into how others are making trades on the platform. These markets will show up in the "Trending" section on the home page and will often be highlighted due to a current event, high trading volume or prominence.

Kalshi NFL markets you can't get at a sportsbook

Prediction markets are able to offer some markets for users to trade on that cannot be found at traditional sportsbooks. Here's a look at some of them.

Coach markets

Kalshi offers predictions for whether or not a coach will be fired, and which coach will be fired first. The platform also gives users the opportunity to predict who will be coaching a particular team in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Fantasy leaders markets

These markets allow users the ability to trade on which players will be the top fantasy football performers at their respective positions. Kalshi will resolve these markets in accordance with ESPN's fantasy football scoring rules, which are detailed within each market.

Next team markets

While some sportsbooks do make these offerings, they are usually limited to high-profile players. Kalshi spotlights substantially more players in its "next team" offering, giving users the ability to predict where a player will go next. These markets resolve by a particular day, usually after the NFL trade deadline. The 2026 NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

Season specials markets

Sportsbooks do offer special markets, but once again, prediction markets are usually more robust. These are all-encompassing markets that do not necessarily have a specific player or team in mind. For example, a Kalshi user can trade on whether any team will finish with 15 or more wins in the 2026 NFL season. A user can also predict if a team that finished worst in its division in 2025 will win that division in 2026. There are additional markets for which division will finish with the most wins, the highest-scoring team, and which team will allow the fewest points over the course of the season.

Events markets

This is a wide-ranging market that offers event outcomes ranging from who will be the starting quarterback for a certain team in Week 1 to where a team might relocate to. There are even markets for how many primetime games a team has and whether certain players will retire or not.

Trading smarter this season on Kalshi NFL markets

We'll highlight some important pointers for users on how to trade smarter on Kalshi for the 2026 NFL season. These are not all-encompassing, and it's important for users to make sound judgments when placing trades, but they will help guide you through prediction markets. Randomness is a part of sports, but there are some easy ways to keep up with information and access the most relevant data when making trades.

With prediction market strategies, it's always important to remember past results do not always indicate future success. Trade responsibly. 100% loss can occur.

Kalshi NFL predictions fees

There are no fees on withdrawals and select deposit methods at Kalshi. You can learn more on our prediction market payment methods page.

There are no deposit fees for online bank transfers and Venmo. However, there are 2% deposit fees for using PayPal, Cash App, Apple Pay, Google Pay or debit cards. Crypto deposits have a 0.05% fee. Wire transfers are available for deposits of $1,000+ but bank charges may apply.

Kalshi also charges a transaction fee when a contract is bought or sold, similar to a brokerage charging a commission when you buy or sell a stock.

What to watch before you trade

Be sure to monitor things that could impact the outcome of a game, such as weather conditions or injuries. For example, the Bears entered Week 2 after scoring 59 points in Week 1. However, the weather forecast in Chicago called for rain and wind, which affected Chicago's offense. The Bears were also going against a stiff Vikings defense and eventually only managed three points.

Kalshi users should make sure fees aren't eating into potential profits, especially in more niche markets where there isn't a big trading base. Users should also make sure they understand how a market will be resolved before making a trade in that market. Tap here for the Kalshi $55 bonus with promo code CBSSPORTS55.

NFL season snapshot

Here's a look at how the 2026 NFL season is set up:

Regular season starts Sept. 9 Trade deadline Nov. 10 Regular season ends Jan. 11 Wild Card round Jan. 16-18 Divisional round Jan. 23-24 Conference championship games Jan. 31 Super Bowl Feb. 14

Getting more from your NFL trades

There are several factors to track during NFL season to ensure you have the most accurate and complete information before trading.

Injury reports

The NFL is one of the easiest leagues to keep up with when it comes to injuries and lineups. Teams are required to post NFL injury reports ahead of their games. If a team plays on Sunday, its first injury report will usually be on the previous Wednesday, and it will have to officially designate injured players on Friday. Teams have to officially rule players in or out 90 minutes before their kickoff time. This gives users the most up-to-date information about players.

Quarterback injuries often carry the most weight on trade prices. For example, Lamar Jackson's status greatly fluctuated pricing in Week 5 for Ravens at Falcons from Ravens at 71% to win down to 40% Tuesday before the game. Markets often fluctuate after quarterback news and social media posts from NFL insiders and beat reporters.

Depth charts

Those trading on player outcomes can also keep up with who the backups are for starters. In Week 5, Eagles RB Saquon Barkley was trending toward being unable to play, with much uncertainty about who would then get the most touches in the backfield.

Recent form

As is the case with all sports, form is important. If a team that was not perceived to be a contender is suddenly winning games, it's more likely the sports community underestimated that team rather than a lucky streak. Backing a team like this, even if it is not considered likely to win, could yield profits by going against the grain. On the same token, it's important to take each matchup at face value and avoid recency bias.

For example, the Chiefs appeared in three Super Bowls in a row before the 2025 season. Many expected Kansas City to contend for another Super Bowl, but the Chiefs lost their last six games and eventually missed the playoffs. There were users who likely backed Kansas City during that final stretch, expecting a return to Super Bowl form, but it never arrived, and they would've been better served going against the Chiefs.

Past performance is not always an indicator of future results.

Advanced metrics and stats

Users have access to plenty of advanced NFL metrics like EPA, QBR, DVOA and player rankings to make sound judgments on how efficient or successful a team is. These tend to have greater value than traditional stats, though the traditional stats do matter when it comes to performance and trends. Using these advanced stats can give you an edge in particular matchups, whether it be a team vs. team or a player vs. player situation.

The Jaguars were one of the best offensive teams in the league during their eight-game winning streak in 2025, but their opportunistic defense is what has impressed the most in 2026. Jacksonville is second in points allowed, despite being 25th in yards allowed per game. Does that formula hold up against high-scoring teams, or should users fade Jacksonville against quality opponents as their offense might not be as prolific as it was to close out 2025?

FAQ

What are Kalshi NFL prediction markets?

Kalshi NFL prediction markets allow sports fans to buy event contracts on individual games, future outcomes, awards and more.

How do Kalshi NFL prediction market prices work?

Prediction markets on Kalshi show prices or implied probabilities for their event contracts in cents per share or percentages. Users can buy as many shares as they'd like and prices for shares can change as more information comes to light or based on trading. Kalshi pays $1 for each successful contract.

Can I trade Kalshi markets on individual NFL games, not just season-long futures?

Yes, you can make trades on Kalshi for individual games. You can trade on the game outcome, player performances and more.

What happens if an NFL game is postponed or a Kalshi market's outcome is unclear?

Kalshi has detailed explanations for how it will resolve a particular market. Always check market settlement rules, but many follow this. If the game is postponed but restarts within 48 hours, the market for the game remains open and the contracts are paid out based on the result. If the game does not restart within 48 hours, the market will be resolved at a fair market price. If the game ends in a tie, the market resolves at $0.50 per share for each team.

What Kalshi NFL prediction markets should beginners start with?

Before diving into some niche markets like a player's next team or a season-long special, beginners should target individual game results and some basic futures like which team will have the best record or which team will be the No. 1 seed in its conference. You can then progress into player performance within a particular game or a season-long statistical accomplishment before exploring the niche markets.

Can I trade Super Bowl prediction markets?

You can trade on which team will be the 2027 NFL champion. While this is the 2026 NFL season, the champion will be crowned in the 2027 calendar year.

18+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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