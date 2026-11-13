Darian Mensah has been almost impossibly accurate for much of the 2026 season. The Miami quarterback has completed 76.8% of his passes, including 48.6% on throws traveling at least 20 yards downfield. His overall completion percentage is better than that of every first-round quarterback drafted over the last decade, while his deep-ball accuracy trails only Tua Tagovailoa's 48.7%.

But there's something else about Mensah's season that caught my eye while watching his tape: Not a single, solitary one of his passes in 2026 has traveled beyond 44 yards in the air. And this isn't just a Miami thing. Across his college career, Mensah has attempted nine passes traveling at least 45 air yards.

He's completed exactly zero of them.

But should this even matter, given how historically accurate he has been within 40 yards of the line of scrimmage? And should it affect how NFL teams evaluate one of the top passers in the 2027 draft class?

Just how good has Mensah been?

Let's start with what Mensah has done, because simply calling it impressive undersells it a good bit. He's completed 15 of 34 passes traveling 20–39 yards this season, good for 44.1%. Among first-round quarterbacks drafted over the past decade, the historical completion rate was 38.8% (and it's 37.4% for Day 2 picks and 37.2% for Day 3 selections).

Before Notre Dame, Mensah was completing 80.7% of all his passes, including 58.1% on throws traveling at least 20 yards. Then Saturday happened. He went 0-for-6 on throws of 20–29 yards, dropping his season-long deep-ball accuracy to 48.6% – and he didn't attempt a single pass beyond 29 yards.

And while Mensah has attempted just three passes traveling 40–44 yards all season, he's been perfect on all three.

Darian Mensah vs. recent first-round QBs

QB Overall Comp% 20–29 yds 30–39 yds 40–44 yds Mensah, 2026 76.8% 9/22 6/12 3/3 Joe Burrow 66.7% 45/92 23/65 4/8 Patrick Mahomes 63.5% 29/80 25/67 9/30 Jared Goff 62.3% 30/65 10/28 4/10 Josh Allen 54.3% 45/103 17/53 5/16 Justin Herbert 61.7% 57/154 28/90 2/17 C.J. Stroud 67.4% 41/76 17/38 4/11 Drake Maye 62.6% 52/100 22/51 6/23 Cam Ward 63.5% 68/192 26/91 6/25

The numbers also match much of what I've seen on tape. Mensah is arguably the best rhythm passer in this class. He understands coverage, anticipates where receivers will be, and consistently puts the ball in tight windows. His touch on all variety of second-level throws – seams, skinny posts, dig routes – is ridiculous, and he's comfortable making those throws from a collapsing pocket.

But I've also wondered about his arm strength. It's good enough – in fact, it actually looked stronger at times when he was at Duke and Tulane than in 2026. Either way, the combination of accuracy, anticipation and processing allows him to make difficult NFL throws without a Mahomes-ian fastball.

How far do quarterbacks actually throw it?

Before we hold Mensah's lack of 45-yard throws against him, consider this: Fewer than 1% of all college passes over the last decade traveled that far. If you're wondering, there were 41 attempts traveling 60-plus yards, six of 65-plus, and two reaching 70. South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers attempted one of those 70-yard throws; Weber State's Kylan Weisser actually completed the other.

Distance Share of all attempts, 2015-26 45+ yds 0.73% 50+ 0.18% 55+ 0.03% 60+ 0.004%

Now consider the quarterbacks who became first-round picks. Some rarely attempted 45-yard bombs in college; others took considerably more shots.

QB 45+ ATT 50+ ATT Joe Burrow 5 1 Jared Goff 5 1 C.J. Stroud 9 3 Drake Maye 14 2 Patrick Mahomes 15 4 Justin Herbert 26 6 Cam Ward 27 14 Baker Mayfield 31 16

Source: PFF

If you're starting a franchise, you're just as likely to take Joe Burrow as Patrick Mahomes. The point: there's more than one way to carve up a defense.

Plus: Throwing the ball farther—and doing it more frequently—doesn't make you a better downfield passer. Just look at some of the QBs who weren't first-round picks.

QB Draft round 45+ ATT 20+ COMP% Joe Milton III 6 52 26.9% Dillon Gabriel 3 38 40.0% Drew Lock 2 36 30.4% James Morgan 4 23 25.0%

Source: PFF

Milton might be the best example. His 52 attempts beyond 45 yards were more than any first-round quarterback drafted over the last decade, including 29 that traveled at least 50 yards. Yet New England drafted him in the sixth round, a reminder that throwing lasers and consistently putting the ball where it needs to be are two very different skills.

Arch Manning is another good example. He can make a 40-yard bomb look like a long handoff, then turn around and miss a wide-open receiver on a swing pass. It's those routine misses and the decisions that follow that keep him out of my first-round mock drafts and could inform his decision to return to college for a fifth year in '27.

What about the 2027 QB class?

Mensah isn't the only quarterback putting up impressive deep-ball numbers, and some of the competition has demonstrated something he hasn't.

2027 NFL Draft class: Deep-ball accuracy and attempts in 2026

QB 20+ COMP/ATT COMP% 40+ C/A 45+ C/A Dante Moore 10/17 58.8% 1/1 0/0 Julian Sayin 18/35 51.4% 7/11 3/4 Darian Mensah 18/37 48.6% 3/3 0/0 Drew Mestemaker 24/52 46.2% 3/7 1/2 Noah Fifita 21/47 44.7% 3/7 0/0 Jaden Craig 23/55 41.8% 5/9 1/3 CJ Carr 22/59 37.3% 2/3 1/1 Arch Manning 17/48 35.4% 5/12 1/6 Austin Simmons 17/51 33.3% 0/5 0/1 LaNorris Sellers 15/46 32.6% 3/11 1/6

Source: PFF

Ohio State's Julian Sayin is sidelined with an elbow injury, but before he got hurt, he showed both outstanding downfield accuracy and the ability to challenge defenses beyond 45 yards. He throws with anticipation and gets through reads, though the neon-blinking-light caveat is that he's also throwing to Jeremiah Smith.

Meanwhile, Drew Mestemaker's arm looks noticeably stronger this season, and his touch on deep throws has been outstanding. He's firmly in the QB1 conversation, though we've talked about how he can sometimes get too aggressive when the first read disappears. Notre Dame's CJ Carr has attempted 59 passes traveling at least 20 yards, compared with Mensah's 37. And while he doesn't have a huge arm either, he's a smart, anticipatory passer whose ability to quickly process more than makes up for it.

In fact, in many ways, Mensah and Carr are very similar in their play styles.

Then there's Missouri's Austin Simmons, a big left-hander who can launch a 40-yard bomb with just a wrist flick – all without setting his feet. His physical gifts are obvious, but his long windup and occasional accuracy issues remind us that raw arm strength is only part of the equation – plus, he just re-signed with the Tigers for the 2027 season.

Remember Ty Simpson?

A year ago around this time, I wrote about Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson's historically poor deep-ball accuracy. He was completing 60% of passes traveling 20–30 yards but just 13.3% beyond 30 yards, a glaring disconnect for a quarterback with at-the-time first-round aspirations.

Simpson's issues didn't happen in a vacuum. He was playing through injuries that affected him down the stretch, and the Rams still took him 13th overall. If anything, it's a reminder that teams have to understand why a quarterback is struggling. Mensah presents almost the opposite problem. He's been outstanding up to 44 yards downfield, but we haven't seen him attempt anything beyond that at Miami.

So while there are similarities, I also wouldn't confuse one case with the other. Simpson's numbers raised questions about whether he could consistently make certain throws. Mensah's numbers raise questions about why we haven't seen him asked to make them.

So does any of this actually matter?

Yes. But probably not as much as you might think. Historically, college quarterbacks who went on to be first-round picks attempted passes traveling 45-plus yards on just 1.25% of their throws. Across Mensah's 276 attempts this season, that works out to fewer than four opportunities (and, incidentally, he is 3 for 3 on throws of 40-44 yards).

But NFL teams have to look at the whole picture, and there are obvious reasons why they'd want quarterbacks who can challenge every area of the field, even if some of those areas are targeted just a handful of times a season.

If you've watched Mensah at all, you know he ain't afraid to challenge defenses at the second and third levels, both inside and outside the numbers. But again, he hasn't even attempted a pass beyond 44 yards down the field. Is this scheme-related? Is this an arm-strength issue? Is it something else entirely?

Those questions matter. But they also shouldn't overshadow what Mensah has consistently put on tape.

The NFL Draft isn't a long-drive competition (otherwise, Joe Milton III would've been the No. 1 overall pick and auto-enshrined into the Hall of Fame); playing the position matters more now than ever. And there's a reason Mensah is in the QB1 conversation.

Put differently: Maybe the biggest question about Mensah isn't how far he can throw it. It's how much more you really need to see before you believe in everything else.