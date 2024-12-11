Jimmy Butler is no stranger to trade rumors. The six-time All Star has been traded three times over his 13-year career, and could be on the move again after it was reported that the Miami Heat are open to trading the veteran wing if the right deal comes along.

If Butler were to be traded, he has a short list of teams he'd consider playing for, and while it's not exhaustive the main key is that he'd like to join a championship-contending squad if a deal were to go down. The Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets are Butler's preferred landing spots, though that doesn't mean the feeling is mutual between those teams. Already we've heard Rockets GM Rafael Stone shut down trade rumors to acquire high profile names on Tuesday, saying, "We like this team. We definitely do not intend to change anything, and I would be shocked if something changes this season. We like where we're at."

That sentiment could change, or it could be a negotiating tactic on Houston's part, but on Butler's side, he's keeping things close to the vest in response to questions about his future. Butler is in the final year of his contract and has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. When asked after the Heat's practice on Wednesday about his long-term future with the team, he said succinctly, "Who knows."

That question was followed up by one asking if Butler still hope to finish out his career with the Heat.

"I don't know," Butler said. "I'm pretty sure y'all are going to get a report that's going to say otherwise anyways. So there's no sense in me answering that question."

To be clear, Butler hasn't requested a trade from the Heat, and despite the rumors, Miami hasn't gone out and declared that it wants to move Butler now or at all. The Heat are simply reportedly open to the idea if the right deal comes along.

With Butler just turning 35 prior to the start of the season, and a history of injuries that has hampered him even in the two NBA Finals runs the Heat have made since trading for him, it makes sense why Miami would consider moving on. The Heat didn't give Butler a contract extension prior to the start of the season, signaling that the end may be near for the partnership.

But with Butler's age, mixed with his salary (owed $48.7 million this season), it's going to be difficult for teams to acquire him. Especially when teams could wait until this offseason to see if Butler opts out of his deal to become an unrestricted free agent.

Butler expressed on Wednesday that getting a max contract isn't a top priority for him, which if that's the case, could entice teams to trade for him this summer rather than right now.

"Not really," Butler said. "My kids matter, my happiness matters, my well-being matters and my family matters. Right now, it's all about competing, staying healthy, playing some great basketball. I think I've done that so far, so we'll see what we got."