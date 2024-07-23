The Phoenix Suns are hiring Brent Barry as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Barry, the son of Hall of Famer Rick Barry and a longtime NBA sharpshooter that played for six teams, had previously been an executive in the front office for the San Antonio Spurs.

The transition between the front office and the sideline is relatively rare, but it's one that is made somewhat frequently within San Antonio's orbit. Sean Marks, for instance, was an assistant coach for the Spurs before becoming the general manager for the Brooklyn Nets. Steve Kerr played for the Spurs, was the general manager of the Phoenix Suns, and then, with no coaching experience, was hired as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

The transition here makes plenty of sense, considering who is hiring Barry. Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer spent his formative years coaching on Gregg Popovich's staff with the Spurs, so he is familiar with the process. Barry played for the Spurs when Budenholzer was an assistant coach in San Antonio, so there is a pre-existing relationship between the two that likely facilitated this hire.

The Barry hire likely rounds out Budenholzer's staff in Phoenix, with former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale as the biggest name on the bench besides Budenholzer. Phoenix is looking to bounce back after getting swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, and hiring Budenholzer as their head coach was by far the biggest move of their offseason.