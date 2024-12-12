The Sacramento Kings will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in a Western Conference clash. New Orleans is 5-20 overall and 4-8 at home, while Sacramento is 12-13 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Kings are 12th in the West, while the Pelicans are 15th, but New Orleans has dominated this series of late, winning and covering the spread in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Kings are favored by 7 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points. Before you make any Kings vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 121-83 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: Pelicans +7

Pelicans vs. Kings over/under: 231.5 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: Pelicans +215, Kings -265

Pelicans vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Pelicans vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pelicans can cover

Last Sunday, the Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-116 to the Spurs. Despite the loss, the Pelicans had strong showings from Trey Murphy III, who scored 25 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists, and Yves Missi, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Missi a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine).

New Orleans covered the spread as 7.5-point underdogs and has now covered in two of its last three games. The Pelicans also won and covered the spread in all four head-to-head meetings with the Kings a season ago. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat the Jazz 141-97. Sacramento got its victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Huerter out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis dropped a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Sacramento has now won and covered the spread in three of its last four games. The Kings are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven December games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pelicans vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, projecting 225 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Pelicans spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 121-83 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.