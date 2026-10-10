The Atlanta Dream advanced to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013 in thrilling fashion with an 85-83 victory over the New York Liberty in Game 3 of their semifinal series. After a three-game sweep of the Liberty, the Dream will face either the Golden State Valkyries or Las Vegas Aces in the Finals, which will begin on Oct. 17.

The Dream jumped in front early in an extremely physical contest that nearly got out of hand on multiple occasions as the officials let just about everything go. Notably, Angel Reese got in Sabrina Ionescu's face after the Liberty guard delivered a hard foul to Isobel Borlase as payback for what she thought should have been a foul on Borlase. And later, both Reese and Jonquel Jones were hit with technicals after a dust-up under the basket.

Early in the second half, the Dream pushed their lead up to 12, but the Liberty immediately responded and took a lead of their own into the fourth. When Ionescu hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the final frame to push the Liberty's lead to five, it seemed they might pull away. Instead, it became a back-and-forth affair down the stretch.

After Jordin Canada hit a circus shot to give the Dream a four-point advantage with just over a minute to play, Jones responded to cut the deficit to two. The Liberty then got a few stops and had multiple chances to tie the game. One ended with a Ionescu turnover -- she had a crucial turnover at the end of Game 2 as well -- and the other ended with a miss by Breanna Stewart.

DeWanna Bonner, who stepped up yet again in this postseason with 13 points and 13 rebounds, then iced the game at the free throw line. Canada, who was tremendous all series, finished with 19 points, 11 assists and no turnovers, while Reese 22 points and nine rebounds.

Jones was excellent for the Liberty in defeat with 26 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, while Stewart added 26 points of her own.

The Dream have been to the Finals three times, but have been swept on every occasion. They'll look to change that trend this time, and potentially win the first title in franchise history.