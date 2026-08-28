Is Kalshi legal in Texas? Yes, it is licensed and regulated, and Texas sports fans looking to get into prediction markets can use the Kalshi promo code Texas offer to unlock $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25+. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market apps, and new, eligible users can claim the offer with the Kalshi Texas sign-up code CBSSPORTS. This page will explain how Kalshi works and what markets are available for sports teams in Texas. Tap here to get the $25 bonus on Kalshi in Texas.

Kalshi promo code Texas details

Kalshi Texas Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, Get $25 bonus trading credits* Kalshi Promo Code Texas CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $25 Promo Eligibility Must reside in a US jurisdiction where Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user, and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Kalshi deposit methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Last Verified August 28, 2026

This new-user offer from Kalshi is among our top choices for prediction market promos for new users.

You must make a trade of $25+ in a prediction market on Kalshi within 30 days of opening a new Kalshi account to trigger the $25 bonus.

The $25 bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account, and the full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn by a participant.

Bonus trading credits expire seven days after being issued.

The Kalshi app includes most of the popular deposit methods, like debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo; however, some deposit methods have a small fee added.

For customer support, Kalshi offers an FAQ and email support. The company states on its site that the support team is "US-based and human." Also, the app has a chat feature where you can upload files and screenshots for further assistance. No phone or text support is listed.

Kalshi is just one of several Texas prediction markets operating in the state. Most have apps offering welcome bonuses to interested and eligible new users.

Setting up a Kalshi account in Texas

Here's how Texas sports fans can set up a Kalshi account in the state and begin trading on prediction markets.

Be 18+ and located in a Kalshi-eligible state, like Texas. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button on this page in the banners, and go to Kalshi to set up an account. Enter all required information, such as your name, email and payment details. Don't forget the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS before completing registration. Deposit funds into your account and make at least $25 in trades. Receive $25 in bonus trading credits. These cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

The welcome bonus is currently a bit larger than the $20 Polymarket promo code Texas offering to new users, too.

Which Kalshi markets are available to Texas traders?

Since Texas doesn't have any current restrictions in place for prediction market apps, Kalshi users based in the state have the full complement of offerings from the platform. They can trade on sports, and that's good news for Texas fans considering they have some of the most popular teams in the country.

Kalshi Texas sports markets

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be contenders in the NFC East in 2026 and sports fans based in Texas can trade on the team's weekly game as well as its long-term outlook.

Kalshi Super Bowl prices have Dallas tied for seventh on the board at about $0.05 per event contract, as of August 28th. Successful event contracts pay out at $1 each, meaning this one would trigger a potential profit of about $0.95 per event contract.

Countless markets are also available for trading on Houston outcomes on Kalshi NFL prediction markets, as the Texans began the 2026 season priced as the most likely to win the AFC South.

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are both eyeing a College Football Playoff berth, and college football fans can make predictions for both schools at Kalshi.

The Texas Rangers are fighting for a playoff spot in MLB, the Dallas Stars have been regular contenders in the NHL and the San Antonio Spurs are among the most likely teams to lift the 2026-27 championship in the Kalshi NBA futures market.

If you want to learn more about trading on prediction markets, be sure to visit our page on how prediction markets work.

Kalshi Texas legal status

Is Kalshi legal in Texas? Kalshi is regulated and licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a federal body. Kalshi does not face any operating restrictions in the Lone Star State, and the state has not attempted to create any hurdles for the platform at this time.

In March 2026, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick expressed a desire to close what he referred to as "loopholes" when it came to prediction markets like Kalshi. Even though the CFTC is regulating prediction markets, some states are attempting to restrict what offerings can be provided to users. However, any action in Texas would likely not come until at least the 2027 legislative session.

There are no restrictions for Kalshi users in Texas when making trades on the platform

Kalshi Texas Responsible Trading

Kalshi provides many tools to help users in Texas practice responsible trading, including:

Trading break

Voluntary self-exclusion

Personalized funding caps

Kalshi Responsible Trading resources can be found by clicking the Responsible Trading button at the bottom of Kalshi's home page.

FAQ

Is Kalshi legal in Texas?

Yes, Kalshi is licensed and regulated by the CFTC at a federal level, which includes Texas, and the platform is available for eligible users who are 18 years or older.

Does Kalshi require Texas residents to verify identity differently than other states?

As long as users enter all required information when signing up for a Kalshi account, the platform will not require further verification documents. Kalshi uses geolocation to verify a user's location, and the platform will verify your identity during the sign-up process, including your name, email, address and Social Security number.

Is Kalshi's welcome bonus available to Texas residents?

Texas sports fans can use the Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades.

What happens to my Kalshi account if Texas' legal status changes?

If the state's legal status changes, then prediction markets will have to acquiesce. If Texas' legal status changes when it comes to Kalshi and prediction markets, Kalshi will likely change your account into a "withdrawal-only" account if it sees you're in a state where you can't make trades. You would likely not be allowed to make any more trades or deposits, but you would likely be allowed to withdraw funds from your account. For existing contracts, Kalshi could either cash your trade(s) out early or could give you a window to settle your existing contracts.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

*18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry.