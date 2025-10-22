Bettors in the Tarheel State can receive $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 North Carolina promo code CBSBET365 after signing up and placing a first wager of $5 or more. Here, we break down everything there is to know about the bet365 North Carolina promo code. Get started here:

bet365 North Carolina bonus code

The bet365 North Carolina promo code CBSBET365 gives new bet365 users $200 in bonus bets after they place a first sports betting wager of at least $5. That first bet doesn't need to win or lose in order for the user to receive the bonus bets. For example, a bettor could sign up and place a bet of $5 or more on the Carolina Panthers. Whether that bet wins or loses, the user will receive $200 in bonus bets from bet365.

bet365 NC bonus code terms and conditions

Bettors who sign up with the bet365 North Carolina promo code must be 21 or older. Additionally, you must be a brand-new bet365 user in order to take part in this promotion. New users need to deposit at least $10 into their account before placing a first bet of $5 or more, and that first bet must be at -500 odds or longer.

This offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering for a bet365 account, similar to other sportsbook promos. Bonus bets expire seven days after they're credited. The $200 in bonus bets can be split up however a bettor chooses. This means you can place one $200 bet, five $40 bets, one $150 bet and one $50 bet or even 200 $1 bets. Sign up now:

Signing up for the bet365 North Carolina promo code

To sign up with the bet365 North Carolina promo code, follow these steps:

1: Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which takes you to bet365, or click here.

2: Create a bet365 account by entering all required information, such as name and email address.

3: When prompted, enter the bet365 North Carolina promo code CBSBET365

4: Deposit $10 or more into your bet365 account.

5: Place a first bet of at least $5 at -500 or longer odds within 30 days of signing up. Whether that bet wins or loses, a new user will get $200 in bonus bets credited to their account. Get started here:

bet365 North Carolina app review

The bet365 app is one of many NC sports betting apps available to North Carolina bettors, and it offers a lot for users in the Tarheel State.

One of bet365's biggest strengths is the variety of markets compared to other betting sites. The sportsbook is based in England, and it offers a wide variety of sporting events and leagues to wager on. From top markets like the NFL and NBA to more obscure markets like bowling, Aussie rules football, cricket and even handball, there's sure to be something for every bettor who uses bet365.

Additionally, bet365 is partnered with the Elias Sports Bureau, which is one of the premier sports data and information platforms in the world. All bet365 bettors have access to Elias insights at no additional charge when data is available for a particular game or event.

And for golf bettors out there, bet365 helps users follow their favorite golfers in an extremely detailed way. Not only can you follow an event's leaderboard, but bet365 also allows users to track shot data on every hole with map layouts included. This tracker is available for many PGA Tour and DP Tour events, as well as all four majors, including the Masters and US Open.

Additionally, bet365 offers each-way betting for golf bettors. This is far more common in Europe than in the United States, which makes it an interesting option at bet365. With each-way betting, golf bettors can customize their wagers by adjusting the amount of places or finishes that are paid out. This means you can add more places/finishes for an increased chance of getting paid out – though at reduced odds – or removing places/finishes and getting longer odds. Click here to sign up:

Betting on North Carolina teams with bet365

North Carolina bettors have a good mix of professional and college teams they can bet on. Below is the list of pro and top college teams in the state, including their current bet365 odds to win their league's next championship (as of Oct. 11, 2025).

Carolina Panthers (NFL): +50000

Charlotte Hornets (NBA): +100000

Carolina Hurricanes (NHL): +750

North Carolina Tar Heels football: +200000

North Carolina Tar Heels basketball: +4000

Duke Blue Devils football: +100000

Duke Blue Devils basketball: +1200

NC State Wolfpack football: +100000

NC State Wolfpack basketball: +10000

Wake Forest Demon Deacons football: +200000

Wake Forest Demon Deacons basketball: +30000

Responsible gaming with bet365

All bettors, regardless of experience level, should practice responsible gaming at all times. Some key responsible gaming habits include not chasing losses and betting within your means. It's also important for bettors to know the different tools and resources available at sportsbooks. At bet365, there are different tools to monitor betting activity, and users can set wager and deposit limits. The sportsbook also offers contact information to different gambling resources, like 1-800-GAMBLER.