Fans of North Carolina sports betting can earn $300 in bonus bets with the FanDuel NC promo code after signing up and winning a first bet of $5 or more. Here is everything you need to know about the FanDuel NC promo code for $300 in bonus bets. Claim your FanDuel North Carolina bonus here:

FanDuel NC promo code

With the FanDuel NC promo code, new online sports betting users who sign up get $300 in bonus bets after placing and winning a first bet of $5 or more. After that bet wins, new FanDuel users will be credited $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel North Carolina terms and conditions

This offer is only available to brand-new FanDuel users who have never made an account before. FanDuel North Carolina users must be at least 21 years old in order to sign up and place wagers.

When creating a FanDuel account, you must deposit at least $5 before placing a first wager. A user's first bet must be for $5 or more, and it also must win in order to receive $300 in bonus bets. There's no minimum odds requirement for this offer, so you can bet on a substantial favorite in order to maximize your chances of winning that bet with one of the top sports betting promos.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of your first bet settling as a win, but they usually are credited instantly. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn. Additionally, bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued. If you win a wager using bonus bets, just know that you will get the winnings from that bet but not the stake back. Get started here:

Signing up for the FanDuel NC promo code

Interested in signing up with the FanDuel NC promo code? If you qualify for this offer from the FanDuel sports betting app, follow these steps:

1: Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which takes you to FanDuel Sportsbook

2: Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account by entering all required information, such as name, date of birth and address.

3: Deposit at least $5 into your FanDuel account.

4: Place a first bet of $5 or more at any odds.

5: If your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of that first wager settling.

FanDuel Sportsbook app review

FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in North Carolina, and it offers plenty for new and experienced bettors alike.

FanDuel's Parlay Boost Builder is a very popular promotion for users. Those interested in creating a parlay can opt into this promo and create a parlay with at least three legs. Users will get additional profit boosts here, including an additional percentage boost for more legs added to the parlay.

FanDuel also has extremely competitive odds in comparison to other sportsbooks. It's always worth shopping around sportsbooks for the best odds before placing a wager, and there's a good chance FanDuel will offer the best and most competitive odds for what you're wagering on.

And lastly, part of the reason FanDuel is such a force in the online sports betting world is that it has an incredibly sleek app in terms of user interface, performance and accessibility. It's incredibly easy to hop in, find the game or event you're looking for and place a bet. There's also a massive menu of live-betting opportunities that aren't always available or prominent at other sportsbooks. Sign up now:

Betting on North Carolina teams with FanDuel

North Carolina is a great state for sports. There are three professional teams in the United States' "Big Four," and North Carolina also has quite a few historic colleges with notable athletic departments. Here's a quick look at the FanDuel odds (as of Oct. 11, 2025) for all three of North Carolina's professional teams to win their league's next title, as well as the odds for the basketball and football programs at the state's top college programs to win the next national championship.

Carolina Panthers (NFL): +40000

Charlotte Hornets (NBA): +100000

Carolina Hurricanes (NHL): +850

North Carolina Tar Heels football: N/A

North Carolina Tar Heels basketball: +4000

Duke Blue Devils football: +70000

Duke Blue Devils basketball: +1100

NC State Wolfpack football: N/A

NC State Wolfpack basketball: +5000

Wake Forest Demon Deacons football: N/A

Wake Forest Demon Deacons basketball: +20000

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. This includes not chasing losses and betting within your means. This also means understanding the different resources and tools that sportsbooks have available for users. FanDuel allows users to utilize time and wager limits as well as receive reality checks and partake in timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. There are also links and contact information to local and national resources, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.