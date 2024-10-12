The American League Championship Series begins Monday night at Yankee Stadium when the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees eliminated the Kansas City Royals in the Division Series to get here. The Guardians went through the Detroit Tigers. The ALCS is a best-of-seven series and the winner advances to the World Series.

Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule here. Below is the ALCS schedule for the Yankees vs. the Guardians:



Date Start time TV Game 1 Mon., Oct. 14 7:37 p.m. ET TBS, TruTV, Max Game 2 Tues., Oct. 15 7:37 p.m. ET TBS, TruTV, Max Game 3 Thurs., Oct. 17 TBA TBS Game 4 Fri., Oct. 18 TBA TBS

Game 5 (if necessary) Sat., Oct. 19 TBA TBS

Game 6 (if necessary) Mon., Oct. 21 TBA TBS Game 7 (if necessary) Tues., Oct. 22 TBA TBS

Where to watch Game 1



Date: Monday, Oct. 14 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (New York)

Channel: TBS, TruTV | Live stream: Max

Probable pitchers: TBA

Odds: NYY -160 | CLE +135; over/under: 7.5

Here now is what you need to know about each team in the ALCS:

ALCS storylines

Yankees: The Yankees are in the ALCS for the second time in three years and the fourth time in eight years. But for the first time since 2012, they won't have to go through the Astros. Houston eliminated the Yankees in the 2017, 2019, and 2022 ALCS. The Astros have already been eliminated and the path to the AL pennant is as clear for New York as it has been in some time. To go to their first World Series since 2009, they'll need Aaron Judge to be better than he was in the ALDS (2 for 13), and for Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole to continue their October excellence. The Yankees will not, however, be able to lean on their bullpen as heavily in the ALCS as they did in the ALDS. The ALDS had an extra off-day this year, so New York was able to use go-to relievers Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver in all four ALDS games without overworking them. The rest of the bullpen will have to pick up some slack in the ALCS, given the tighter schedule.

Guardians: The Guardians are making their first ALCS appearance since 2016, when they won the pennant before losing to the Cubs in the World Series. Cleveland, of course, has not won a World Series since 1948 -- that's the longest such drought in all of MLB. The Guardians leaned heavily on their bullpen during the ALDS vs. the Tigers, deploying at least five different pitchers in each contest. Cleveland's rookie manager Stephen Vogt will presumably continue that approach against the Yankees.