New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Monday confirmed that ace right-hander Gerrit Cole will start Friday's Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boone also said that lefty Nestor Cortes, who's been sidelined since late September with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, has "a good chance" of being added to the Yankees' World Series roster.

Cole, the 34-year-old reigning American League Cy Young winner, is the obvious choice to start the opener for the Yankees. His start to the 2024 season was delayed significantly by spring elbow problems, and he went on to pitch to a 3.41 ERA and 3.69 FIP in 17 regular-season starts. During the Yankees' run to the pennant this October, Cole made a pair of starts against the Royals in the ALDS and one against the Guardians in the ALCS. Over those 16 1/3 combined innings, Cole put up an ERA of 3.31 with 12 strikeouts and six walks. For his career, Cole has made 20 postseason starts with an ERA of 2.98.

As for Cortes, 29, he made 30 starts and one relief appearance during the regular season with a 3.77 ERA and a 3.84 FIP. An All-Star in 2022, Cortes has been a quality presence in the rotation for the Yankees when healthy. He also has significant experience working out of the bullpen -- even if he was "upset" about a move out of the rotation in the regular season.

The Yankees carried 12 pitchers on their ALCS roster against the Guardians, including starter Marcus Stroman. Stroman, a right-hander who made 29 starts in the regular season, did not pitch in the series.

The Yankees will be trying to win the World Series for the first time since 2009 – something that qualifies as a drought by their lofty standards.