Just about every year we see new deals and extensions reset the NFL market at each position, and this offseason was no different. Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr., Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown all received new contracts, and in doing so, have increased the dollar amounts other wide receivers will now seek in their next contracts.

New York Jets pass catcher Garrett Wilson has watched these new deals from afar and has a goal of getting a big contract done himself. With training camp starting, Wilson is looking to prove himself this season and hopefully be among those putting pen to paper on a lucrative new deal.

"I see all of it," Wilson said, via the New York Post. "I don't look at it as far as that can be coming for me. I look at it as I've got to go make that happen. … I've got the opportunity to join an elite group of guys. That's who gets that type of money is an elite group of guys, guys that are part of teams that win games because of them and are difference-makers every single time they are on the field. I've got to go do it."

Wilson says it's not the money that drives him, but he's not ignoring what others are getting paid.

"I'm excited because if you do what you think you can do there's a great conversation going on for it at this time. That's not how I'm motivated, but I'm not going to sit here and act like I don't see it," Wilson said.

The 24-year-old is working on studying defenses more, which he says has allowed him to "play at a different speed and stop thinking so much and just play."

Strength is another part of Wilson's game that he's working on. He admitted that when he was first drafted, he "wasn't strong enough."

"I could skate on some things because of what I do offer, but that year took a toll on me physically. I had to find a way to get bigger, get stronger. It's also just a mental toll that it takes on you. … You've got to find a way to attack it some way different every day and make sure you're attacking, attacking, attacking because it can get repetitive."

In 2023, Wilson finished top 15 in the NFL in receptions (95) and top 25 in receiving yards (1,042) among all players. He finished first in both categories on the Jets, and ended the season with three touchdowns -- the longest being 68 yards.

Since joining the NFL as the No. 10 overall pick in 2022, Wilson has 178 catches for 2,145 yards. If Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy all season, Wilson could see his numbers increase in Year 3, as he would finally have a top-tier and consistent leader on offense.