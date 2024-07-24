Heading into each NFL season, every team has one ultimate goal: to be the ones to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year. For some teams, this goal is more realistic than others.

The New York Jets are one team eyeing a championship and their future Hall of Fame leader believes they can bring home the team's first since Super Bowl III.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers played just four snaps in his first season with the team, before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury. With his recovery going well and the expectation of him starting Week 1, Rodgers is once again focused on leading his team to the promise land.

"It has to be the goal. The beauty is, every single year there's eight to 12 teams, maybe, probably less, but 8-12 teams that can actually do it. We're one of those eight to 12," Rodgers said, via SNY.

The Jets wouldn't be able to win it all without Rodgers, and even with No. 8 they aren't a sure bet.

They are tied for the sixth-best odds to win it all (+1700), according to Caesars Sportsbook, sitting behind seven teams who have better odds. The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans all have better odds of being crowned AFC champions. Getting past the powerhouses in their conference will be no easy feat, but Rodgers has remained confident in what they're working with this year.

New York has not made the playoffs since 2010 and they haven't advanced to a Super Bowl since the 1968 season, when Joe Namath backed up his famous prediction in leading the underdog Jets past the Baltimore Colts.

Rodgers has the playoff experience the Jets need in a quarterback, but even he has just one Super Bowl appearance. Rodgers is 11-10 in the postseason, with his last playoff win coming in the 2020 season.

Last year without Rodgers, the Jets went 7-10, and finished third in the AFC East.