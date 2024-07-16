After months of stagnant contract negotiations, Brandon Aiyuk officially wants out. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver informed the team Tuesday he now prefers to be traded, as CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed, despite previously indicating he desired to strike a long-term contract with the 49ers.

49ers general manager John Lynch has said publicly the 49ers want to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal, but San Francisco has so far been unwilling to meet the wideout's contract demands, per ESPN. In fact, the team hasn't engaged in long-term talks since May, NFL Media reported Tuesday.

Aiyuk, who teased a relocation while hinting at a disconnect in contract talks in recent weeks, figures to be a hot commodity if the 49ers actually entertain offers in light of his request.

Here are five logical landing spots: