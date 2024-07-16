After months of stagnant contract negotiations, Brandon Aiyuk officially wants out. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver informed the team Tuesday he now prefers to be traded, as CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed, despite previously indicating he desired to strike a long-term contract with the 49ers.
49ers general manager John Lynch has said publicly the 49ers want to sign Aiyuk to a long-term deal, but San Francisco has so far been unwilling to meet the wideout's contract demands, per ESPN. In fact, the team hasn't engaged in long-term talks since May, NFL Media reported Tuesday.
Aiyuk, who teased a relocation while hinting at a disconnect in contract talks in recent weeks, figures to be a hot commodity if the 49ers actually entertain offers in light of his request.
Here are five logical landing spots:
|Arizona just spent a No. 4 overall draft pick on Marvin Harrison Jr., but Kyler Murray could still use more offensive weaponry as he enters Year 6, eager to prove he can stay healthy and live up to a top-10 quarterback contract. Aiyuk, meanwhile, finished his college career at Arizona State and could cash in thanks to the Cardinals owning more than $35 million in 2024 salary cap space.
|New coach Jim Harbaugh may be infusing old-school, run-first toughness into the rebuilt offense, but that doesn't mean Justin Herbert can't still use a proven wideout after the exit of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Aiyuk would rightly bump youngsters Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston into secondary roles, and L.A. would allow him to remain in his home state.
|Is it a coincidence Aiyuk vented about his contract holdup to new Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels? No, because the two were once teammates at Arizona State. Now how about a reunion? Terry McLaurin is already well paid as the No. 1 for Washington, but new coach Dan Quinn has prioritized veteran depth this offseason, and there are other San Francisco ties in D.C., where ex-49ers staffers, including Commies general manager Adam Peters, now reside.
|Aiyuk may not be itching to hop aboard a rebuilding team after enjoying four years of playoff contention in the Bay Area. New England has money to spare, however, boasting $45 million in cap space under new coach Jerod Mayo, plus a flashy quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. Desperately lacking a bona fide No. 1, the Pats might be best positioned to outbid competition.
|Repeatedly linked to Aiyuk via both report and rumor, the Steelers jettisoned Diontae Johnson earlier this offseason, and while Roman Wilson arrived in the draft, they could still use a veteran complement to George Pickens as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields square off for quarterback duties. Aiyuk's downfield dynamism could be a perfect fit for their otherwise rugged offense.