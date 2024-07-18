Stop me if you've heard this before, but tight end might actually be deep this year. If you're new here, this has been a running joke in the Fantasy community, and specifically in my articles, for at least the past five seasons. In other words, we've been here before and it has never actually proven true. The question is whether anything is actually different in 2024, and that is to be determined.

What we can say for sure is that it was not true last year. No tight end averaged even 15 Fantasy points per game in 2023, only two averaged 14 Fantasy points per game, and only 11 averaged even 10. What is supposed to be different is that a lot tight ends who were not good last year are supposed to be this year. That starts with Dalton Kincaid and Kyle Pitts, who were both below 9.5 FPPG last year. Kincaid gets the boost because he's a Year 2 tight end and Stefon Diggs was traded, Pitts because Kirk Cousins came to town and Arthur Smith left.

We're also hopeful that veterans Travis Kelce and George Kittle can maintain their production as they get another year older, that Mark Andrews and Dallas Goedert can stay healthy, that Trey McBride and Evan Engram can keep up second half breakouts, and that Brock Bowers can continue the recent trend of at least one rookie tight end being startable in Fantasy. Sound like a lot of hopes? Well, it is still tight end.

Draft strategy

I'm not advising drafting any tight end before Round 3 this season, and I am thrilled to land any of the Tier 1 tight ends at the bottom of his article in Round 4. Based on current ADP, that makes Trey McBride and Mark Andrews my favorite elite targets. If I miss on the top four, there is a good chance I am waiting a long time to draft my tight end, we call this strategy great or late, and it's worked out well in the past. The one exception based on current ADP is George Kittle. If he's there in Round 6, I won't be able to pass him up. Kittle has a long history as an elite tight end and has some pretty incredible contingent upside if something happens to Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. I would also be tempted by Jake Ferguson if he falls to Round 9.

If you get to the double-digit rounds without a tight end, don't fret. There's never much difference between TE11 and TE15. And I have two sleeper targets for you that are currently going after pick 120 in CBS PPR drafts. I wouldn't be surprised if both finish top 12.

Here are my sleepers, breakouts, and busts at the position:

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 132nd TE RNK 14th PROJ PTS 130.7 SOS 22 ADP 154 2023 Stats REC 32 TAR 47 REYDS 308 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.4 Last year Arthur Smith's Falcons actually threw more passes than the Steelers, and Wilson is arguably the best quarterback Smith has ever had. Smith's teams have also been tight-end-centric, leading the NFL with a 34% tight end target share last year. So for me, a quarterback and OC upgrade, along with the loss of a major target earner in Diontae Johnson, means Freiermuth has a great chance of being a top-12 tight end, but you wouldn't know that by his cost. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th TE RNK 11th PROJ PTS 174.7 SOS 9 ADP 117 2023 Stats REC 59 TAR 83 REYDS 592 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 I'm expecting an increase in pass volume for the Eagles with Kellen Moore taking over as offensive coordinator, especially in the red zone. Goedert has had a hard time staying healthy but his 17-game pace over the past two seasons is 75 catches for 846 yards and four touchdowns. A 10% boost in passing could make him a top-six touchdown. More looks in the red zone could make him a league winner in the double-digit rounds.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 45th TE RNK 3rd PROJ PTS 203.1 SOS 1 ADP 54 2023 Stats REC 81 TAR 106 REYDS 825 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 McBride projects as my number two tight end, but I actually rank him number one because of Travis Kelce's advanced age. This is great, because he's the fourth tight end off the board by ADP, even falling behind Dalton Kincaid on occasion. The upside comes from three potential places. One, he's a third-year player so he could just play better, two he could have a high touchdown season, or three his efficiency and catch rate could spike because Kyler Murray is fully recovered from his injury and no longer rusty. In his final 10 games last year, McBride was on pace for 112 catches and 1,114 yards. How's that for upside?

Busts Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 28th TE RNK 1st PROJ PTS 230.6 SOS 13 ADP 31 2023 Stats REC 86 TAR 120 REYDS 889 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.1 Touchdowns are the least sticky part of Fantasy production and touchdowns were the only place LaPorta stood out last year. I don't see a big target increase in targets with Amon-Ra-St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs there, and so if LaPorta's touchdowns do regress he may not even be TE4. His efficiency stats last year (10.3 YPC, 71.7% catch rate, 7.4 yards per target) were closer to mediocre than elite. I would rather have Mark Andrews and Trey McBride straight up, and they're both being drafted after LaPorta. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 57th TE RNK 5th PROJ PTS 200.6 SOS 5 ADP 55 2023 Stats REC 73 TAR 91 REYDS 673 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Can a guy be a breakout and a bust? Because Kincaid was on both lists for me when I made my initial lists. He's a breakout because I expect he'll be better than he was last year, maybe even much better. But he's a bust because he's being drafted in Round 5, just one pick behind my TE1, Trey McBride, and 16 picks ahead of George Kittle. Kincaid's efficiency and red zone usage will both have to change drastically for him to justify that, especially in what I expect to be a significantly more run-heavy offense.

Numbers to Know

10.2 - - Evan Engram averaged 10.2 targets per game after Christian Kirk went down. When Kirk was healthy, Engram averaged 7.5 targets per game.

- Evan Engram averaged 10.2 targets per game after Christian Kirk went down. When Kirk was healthy, Engram averaged 7.5 targets per game. 44 -- Travis Kelce produced 44 yards or fewer in six of his last eight regular season games. He bounced back in the playoffs, so it may have been an injury thing. Hopefully, they weren't resting him for the playoffs.

-- Travis Kelce produced 44 yards or fewer in six of his last eight regular season games. He bounced back in the playoffs, so it may have been an injury thing. Hopefully, they weren't resting him for the playoffs. 14.8 -- Trey McBride averaged 14.8 PPR FPPG with Kyler Murray last year. No tight end averaged more than that last year.

-- Trey McBride averaged 14.8 PPR FPPG with Kyler Murray last year. No tight end averaged more than that last year. 1 -- Dalton Kincaid saw one more target than George Kittle last year. Kittle scored 50 more Fantasy points.

-- Dalton Kincaid saw one more target than George Kittle last year. Kittle scored 50 more Fantasy points. 56 -- Jake Ferguson saw 56 targets in his final seven games, including the playoffs. With no new competition, Ferguson could be a sneaky top-five target.

-- Jake Ferguson saw 56 targets in his final seven games, including the playoffs. With no new competition, Ferguson could be a sneaky top-five target. 4,000 -- Kyle Pitts has never played with a QB who threw for 4,000. Kirk Cousins did that seven times in his career.

Draft to Stream

Freiermuth is the only tight end in this section that I believe could just be a starter all year. Diontae Johnson is gone and Arthur Smith's Falcons led the NFL in tight end target rate last year. I'm not sure how good the Falcons will be against tight ends this year, but I don't project them as particularly great at anything, and Freiermuth should be pretty clearly second on the Steelers in targets.

Before he got hurt last year, Ertz was averaging 6.5 targets per game. In his final season with Kliff Kingsbury, he averaged 7.6 targets per game before getting hurt. We expect him to be healthy in Week 1 and the Buccaneers gave up the third-most Fantasy points to tight ends last season.

New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt comes from the land of tight end screens, Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns. Their offense has historically targeted tight ends at a 24% rate or higher and there's no number one wide receiver in New England to change that. Also, the Bengals gave up the fifth-most Fantasy points to tight ends last season.

Tiers

Projections