Lions vs. Vikings score, takeaways: Detroit delivers Minnesota first loss of season with game-winning FG

The Detroit Lions have taken over first place in the NFC North, thanks to the heroics of Jake Bates and Jared Goff. Bates drilled a 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play to give the Lions a thrilling 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle that saw two of the NFL's best teams engage in a shootout.

The Lions had a final chance to make sure they could snatch a win that looked in their grasp. Jahmyr Gibbs had a 14-yard run followed by a 16-yard reception from Goff as Detroit continued to chew clock in the final two minutes. Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 14-yard gain to get to the Vikings' 22-yard line to set up Bates for the winner with 15 seconds to go.

Trevor Nowaske sacked Sam Darnold on the final play to seal the victory for the Lions, who squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings suffer their first loss of the season and there are no more undefeated teams in the NFC.

Ivan Pace Jr. gave the Vikings the 29-28 lead, thanks to a rare David Montgomery miscue. With the Lions up 28-23 and just under six minutes left, Montgomery fumbled on the second play of the possession in his own territory. The ball was picked up by Pace and returned for the score to put Minnesota up for the first time since leading in the second quarter. The Vikings scored 12 unanswered points to take the lead.

The Vikings scored the first 10 points of this game to take the early lead, but the Lions scored touchdowns to four straight possessions to take a commanding 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter. Detroit stumbled in the fourth quarter, but were led by Goff on a clutch drive to win it in the final two minutes.

Here's a deeper dive into how today's shootout transpired.

Why the Lions won

Jared Goff continues to be on a heater, having another tremendous game at the quarterback position. Goff was tremendous again, finishing 22 of 25 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions and a 140.0 rating. In Goff's last three games, he's 58 of 68 for 887 yards with seven touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 153.1 rating.

The final drive showed how good Goff has been during this stretch. Goff went 2 of 2 for 30 yards, including the 14-yard completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown that set Bates up for the winner. He was 10 of 13 for 124 yards in the second half (131.6 rating) and completed his first 15 passes.

The Lions are already a good football team, but they are near unbeatable when Goff is playing like this.

Why the Vikings lost

The Vikings had trouble stopping the Lions in the second and third quarters, allowing them to score on four straight possessions as Detroit took a 28-17 lead. The Vikings still were able to fight back and retake the lead, this without having a single play in the red zone all game.

Minnesota did have a chance to seal it with a 29-28 lead and 4:16 to play, but the Vikings went three-and-out and gained just 6 yards of offense. Sam Darnold put too much air when he rolled out on a third-and-4 throw that gave Detroit another opportunity to win the game. A completion there may have led to a different outcome.

Turning point

Jared Goff's throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 1:07 left demonstrated the aggressiveness of Dan Campbell to win the game. Wanting to get a closer field goal for Jake Bates (Lions were at the Vikings' 36-yard line), Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a pass play which Goff threaded the needle to St. Brown for 14 yards.

The Lions got to the Vikings 22-yard line and could run down the clock, setting Bates up with a much easier field goal for the win. St. Brown caught all eight of his targets for 112 yards and a score, being the most reliable player in the Lions offense. There's a reason Goff is so good when he targets St. Brown.

Play of the game

Brian Flores' defense came up huge with just over six minutes to play in the fourth quarter. With the Vikings trailing 28-23 and the Lions having the ball, David Montgomery was stripped of the football by Josh Metellus and the ball was picked up by Ivan Pace for a 36-yard score to give Minnesota the lead.

Flores' defense was helter skelter throughout the afternoon, but plays like the one Metellus made were a huge reason why the Vikings started 5-0 in the first place. The Vikings came back in that game due to that defensive play.

The quote

"When you see him every day in practice and I'm yelling at him, he just continues to make these kicks. You feel pretty good when he gets thrust into it." -- Lions coach Dan Campbell on Jake Bates' winning field goal.

Up next

The Lions (5-1) play host to the Titans next Sunday while the Vikings (5-1) travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on "Thursday Night Football" on a short week.