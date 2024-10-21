The Seattle Seahawks may be without their No. 1 wide receiver for a game or two. During the team's 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, DK Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain, per ESPN. His availability will be week-to-week.

Metcalf caught four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown Sunday before getting hurt. He was seen being carted to the locker room, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that the injury "doesn't look too bad." NFL Media reported earlier on Monday that the injury was believed to be minor.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 61 REC 35 REC YDs 568 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

In seven games played this season, Metcalf has caught 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns. The former No. 64 overall pick out of Ole Miss is Seattle's leading receiver by 184 yards, and no other Seahawk has caught more than one touchdown so far this season. Metcalf's 81.1 receiving yards per game currently ranks sixth in the NFL.

It remains to be seen if Metcalf will miss any time, but Seattle will likely play it safe with its top weapon. The Seahawks host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this upcoming Sunday, and then will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 before their bye arrives in Week 10.