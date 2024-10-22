Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have won his second NFL MVP in 2023, but he is playing as great as he ever has as a passer in 2024.

He shredded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of 281 yards passing and five touchdowns while completing 17 of his 22 throws. This performance marks Jackson's fourth career game with at least five passing touchdowns and five or fewer incompletions, which gives him the most such games in NFL history, per CBS Sports Research. He broke a five-way tie to take sole possession of first place in this exclusive club, as Jackson is now ahead of some of the 21st Century's best: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger -- all of whom had three such games.

Jackson also became the first player since Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young (1992) to lead all qualified quarterbacks in both passer rating (118.0) and rushing yards (455) through Week 7.

Lamar Jackson this season

QB rank Completion percentage 68.2% 7th Pass yards 1,810 5th Yards/pass attempt 9.1 2nd Pass TD 15 T-2nd TD-INT 15-2 2nd Passer rating 118.0 1st* Rush yards 455* 1st*

The Ravens backfield of Jackson and four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry are also rushing toward the history books as a duo in 2024. With Henry leading the NFL in rushing yards (873) and Jackson leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (455), they could make the 2024 Ravens the first team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with the quarterback leading rusher and the running back leading rusher on the same team.