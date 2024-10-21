The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes with a pair of Monday Night Football matchups. The later kickoff features the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) visiting the Arizona Cardinals (2-4). Last week, Los Angeles went on the road and outlasted the Denver Broncos, 23-16. On the other sideline, Arizona was blown out by the Green Bay Packers, 34-13. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday and he is questionable for Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale is set for 9 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs Cardinals odds from the SportsLine Consensus, a 2.5-point swing from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. The Chargers are -120 money-line favorites (risk $119 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +100 underdogs (risk $100 to win $100). Before locking in any Cardinals vs. Chargers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chargers vs. Cardinals 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Cardinals vs. Chargers:

Cardinals vs. Chargers spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Cardinals vs. Chargers over/under: 44 points

Cardinals vs. Chargers money line: Los Angeles -120, Arizona +100

LAC: Chargers are 3-1-1 against the spread this season

ARI: Cardinals are 3-3 ATS this season

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't have the same collection of playmakers at his disposal that he had earlier in his career but he is still one of the most talented playmakers in the league. Herbert owns one of the strongest throwing arms with the ability to thread the needle. In 2024, he's completing 64% of his passes for 815 passing yards and six passing scores. Last week, Herbert threw a season-high 237 yards with one passing touchdown.

Running back J.K. Dobbins has bounced back in a huge way for the Chargers after tearing his Achilles in 2023. Dobbins has regained his burst and explosiveness in the backfield. The Ohio State product is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards (438) with three rushing touchdowns. He's finished with 90-plus rushing yards in three outings thus far. In the win over the Broncos, he had 96 rushing yards and a score. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray provides this team with a dynamic dual-threat. Murray is very shifty as a runner, while putting his playmakers in a position to succeed. The 27-year-old has thrown for 1,186 yards along with eight passing touchdowns. He's added 261 yards on the ground. In Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Murray went 17-of-21 for 266 yards and three passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals are rolling into this contest ranked seventh in the league in rushing offense (145.2). Running back James Conner is a big reason for that. He runs with power and physicality that wears out defenses. He's tied for eighth in the league in rushing yards (403) with three rushing touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry. Conner has four games with 50-plus rushing yards. See who to back at SportsLine.

