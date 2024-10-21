From 2015 to 2018, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray accounted for four straight Heisman trophies, and the foursome will all take the field on Monday Night Football. The Ravens will visit the Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Cardinals hosting the Chargers at 9 p.m. ET, allowing for a rather robust NFL DFS player pool. The four Heisman winners have continued their amateur success into the pros, and your NFL DFS strategy should also consider multiple former college standouts who will make their Monday Night Football debuts.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) a possible game-time decision, Trey Benson could be the rookie Cardinal to target in your NFL DFS picks. The third rounder has 76 rushing yards over his last two games, compared to just 31 yards over his first three. Meanwhile, Tampa fourth-rounder Bucky Irving is coming off a breakout game of 105 yards and a score, so can he maintain that production for your daily Fantasy football lineups?

This season, some of Kaylor's top picks include Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score in the Sao Paulo game, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Ravens and Cardinals vs. Chargers on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning NFL MVP is one of the most dynamic offensive players the league has ever seen, and he is capable of erupting for massive numbers anytime he plays. Jackson already has two career 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and is on pace to finish with over 1,100 rushing yards in 2024.

Jackson has been a mainstay atop the fantasy football quarterback rankings since becoming a full-time starter. HIs dual-threat ability makes him incredibly difficult to defend in the red zone. Jackson enters Monday's matchup with 1,529 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes, and two interceptions, and 403 rushing yards and two scores.

Kaylor is also targeting Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Oregon has made it hard for Tampa Bay to keep him off the field. Irving is coming off his most productive game in the NFL in Week 6, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and catching two passes for 24 yards.

Irving is facing a Ravens defense that has been strong against the run in 2024, but his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield gives him added fantasy value. For the season, Irving has carried 58 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and he's caught 10 passes for 70 yards. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

