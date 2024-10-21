The New Orleans Saints are adding some help at wide receiver, as they have signed wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per NFL Media. Valdes-Scantling played six games with the Buffalo Bills this season, and caught two passes for 26 yards. He was released last week after Buffalo acquired Amari Cooper via trade.

The Saints are down bodies at wide receiver, as Chris Olave is still in concussion protocol and speedster Rashid Shaheed has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing a full repair of his meniscus.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling BUF • WR • #15 TAR 9 REC 2 REC YDs 26 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

MVS spent the past two seasons with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl rings in each year. In 33 regular-season games played with the Chiefs, he caught 63 passes for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling was originally a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. His best season came in 2020, when he caught 33 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns while leading the league with 20.9 yards per reception. MVS has had the benefit of great quarterback play with Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes and Josh Allen. Now, he's on his way to New Orleans, which has lost five straight games.