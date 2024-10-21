It took seven weeks, but the NFL is finally down to its final undefeated team: The Kansas Chiefs.

The problem for the Chiefs is that being the final undefeated team hasn't exactly been a good thing over the past 15 years. Since 2009, the final unbeaten team has gone on to win the Super Bowl exactly ZERO times. The last time the final undefeated team went on to win the Super Bowl came in 2006 when Peyton Manning's Colts started the season 9-0 on their way to his first Super Bowl win, so the Chiefs will be looking to end an 18-year drought.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they'd become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.

Speaking of Manning, the Chiefs have something else in common with him. The Chiefs are 6-0 even though Patrick Mahomes has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) this year. It's not easy to stay undefeated when you're QB is struggling, but the Chiefs have done it. It's even harder to win the Super Bowl when your QB is playing like that, but it has been done. The last QB to start a season at least 6-0 while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns was Manning, who did it in 2015 with the Broncos. The good news for Mahomes is that Manning ended up winning the Super Bowl, so don't count out the Chiefs just yet (Not that anyone is counting out the Chiefs).

That's two wild stats from Week 7. So that else happened?

Let's check out 11 more of the wildest stats from Week 7 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Jared Goff joins elite company. The Lions QB became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history with a QB rating of 140 or more in three straight games. The previous three quarterbacks to pull that off -- Aaron Rodgers (2011), Kurt Warner (1999) and Roger Staubach (1971) -- either won MVP or the Super Bowl (or both). Goff's average passer rating of 153.1 over the past three games is the highest by any QB since 1970.. Goff's accuracy is off the charts. The Lions QB went 12 of 12 in the first half marking the third time in his career that he's started a half 12-for-12 or better. Since 1991, there have been only 16 other instances of a QB going 12 of 12 or better in a first half with Peyton Manning being the only other QB to do it more than once and he only did it twice (via the Associated Press). Saquon gets revenge on the Giants. With 176 yards against the Giants, Saquon Barkley rushed for the second-highest total ever for a player going up against his former team. Barkley trails Cedric Benson, who had 189 yards against the Bears in 2009. Hurts so good. Jalen Hurts had two rushing touchdowns against the Giants and now has 45 for his career, which moves him past Steve Young for the most rushing scores by a QB in NFL history. Hurts now has the third-most, trailing only Cam Newton (75) and Josh Allen (56). Hurts also now has 13 games with multiple rushing touchdowns, extending his own NFL record for quarterbacks. Rough start for Eagles. The Eagles failed to score in the first quarter marking the sixth straight game that's happened. This marks the first time since 2008 that an NFL team didn't score a single point in the first quarter through their first six games (The 0-16 Lions pulled it off then). This also marks the first time since 1934 that the Eagles have started the season with six straight games without a first quarter point. Jordan Love pulls off rare feat. The Packers QB has thrown 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions in just five starts, making him the first QB since 1943 (Sammy Baugh) to throw at least 15 touchdowns and eight picks in five games. Maye Day for New England. Drake Maye threw two TD passes against the Jaguars and now has five through two starts, which is tied for the third-most since the merger for a QB in his first two starts. Only Marcus Mariota (2015) and Dan Marino (1983) had more and they both had six. Maye and Marino are also the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for a total of 500 yards or more with five touchdowns or more in their first two starts combined. Dolphins offense is painful to watch. The Dolphins have scored exactly 70 points through seven weeks, which we're only pointing out because they scored 70 in a SINGLE GAME last season. Tim Boyle might be cursed. The Dolphins QB has thrown at least one pass in 10 games over the course of his NFL career and his team has gone 0-10 in those games. The 10th loss came on Sunday when he was forced to enter the game after Tyler Huntley went down for Miami. Boyle is one of just two quarterbacks in NFL history to lose every game he's thrown a pass in, joining Zach Mettenberger, who went 0-13. Vikings find new way to lose. With their loss to the Lions, the Vikings became the first team in NFL history with a record of 5-0 or better to lose a home game coming off a bye. This situation had come up nine previous times in NFL history and the previous teams went a combined 9-0 (via Trey Wingo) Power hour for Bowers. With 10 catches for 93 yards against the Rams, Brock Bowers now has 47 catches on the season, which is the third-highest total ever for any player through seven games. Only Puka Nacua (58) and Saquon Barkley (49) topped that number.

