There are just four weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season. While some teams are still duking it out and jockeying for playoff position, others are merely playing out the string until they reach Week 18. Whether they are a playoff contender or on the outside looking in, this final stretch of the year is a good evaluation period for teams to determine what they'll need to address this offseason as they gear up for 2025. For players who could soon hit the free agent market, it's a final audition for a big payday for when/if they hit the open market.

In that vein, we'll take an initial glimpse of the upcoming free agent class for 2025 and rank the top 25 players available to teams once the new league year rings in.

Of course, these players are set to hit the free agent market, but it doesn't necessarily mean they will. Teams could elect to deploy the franchise tag to prevent certain players from reaching free agency or simply agree to a contract extension before fielding offers from other teams. So, this collection of players will almost certainly be different than the group that actually hits free agency, but here's a look at those who are on a current path toward being available.

25. Talanoa Hufanga, safety, 49ers

Hufanga's 2024 season was delayed due to an ACL injury he suffered last season. That said, the 24-year-old will be able to use this final month of the season to show that he's rounding back into form, which will be great for his free agent status this offseason. A fifth-round pick in 2021, Hufanga has developed into a star safety, earning All-Pro honors in 2022, and is a pesky disruptor when healthy. Through three games played so far in 2024, Hufanga has totaled 13 tackles.

24. Carlton Davis III, cornerback, Lions

A second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Davis is currently playing in his first season with the Detroit Lions after he was acquired in a trade this offseason. He's closing out a three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Bucs and has helped stabilize Detroit's secondary. The former Super Bowl LV champion has started all 12 of his games played and is second on the team with 11 pass breakups. Davis is also holding opposing quarterbacks to a 56.5 completion percentage and an 81.0 passer rating when targeted this season.

23. Dre Greenlaw, linebacker, 49ers

Greenlaw has yet to play this season due to a torn Achilles he suffered during Super Bowl LVIII, but is expected to make his season debut in Week 15. That said, the 27-year-old is a high-impact player at full strength and, with a clean bill of health, should have a solid market this offseason. The former fifth-round pick in 2019 posted back-to-back seasons with at least 120 tackles in 2022 and 2023 while also breaking up 10 passes over that stretch.

22. Aaron Jones, running back, Vikings

Jones has been one of the notable figures during this running back renaissance in 2024. After being cast off by the Green Bay Packers, the 30-year-old stuck around in the NFC North and signed on with the Minnesota Vikings. There, he's continued to be a dual-threat back with his rushing and pass-catching ability. Coming into Week 15, Jones already has nearly 1,200 total yards from scrimmage to go with six total touchdowns. He is also averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

21. Budda Baker, safety, Cardinals

Baker is one of the physically punishing safeties in the league. Since being drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the now 28-year-old has earned three All-Pro nods (two First Team) and been named to the Pro Bowl six times. Baker is currently on track for a career year, already notching 132 tackles under his belt entering Week 15. That's the second-most he's racked up in a single season in his career (147 tackles in 2019). After requesting a trade in 2023, Baker did agree to a revised contract with Arizona that concludes after this season. Given that brief turbulence, it'll be interesting to see how interested he is in reupping with the Cardinals.

20. Camryn Bynum, safety, Vikings

Bynum is a player on the upswing that teams could be eager to pursue, given that he's only 26. The former 2021 fourth-round pick out of Cal had a breakout season in 2023, notching 137 tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Bynum has since carried that over into 2024 with 75 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions entering Week 15. He's thrived playing under defensive coordinator Brian Flores but could be a valuable addition to a number of different systems.

19. Nick Bolton, linebacker, Chiefs

Whenever the Chiefs are in high-pressure situations, it seems like Nick Bolton is always making a clutch play. The 24-year-old joined Kansas City as a second-round pick in 2021 and has been a key piece to the Chiefs' recent string of Super Bowl titles. While known for piling up 100-plus tackles, Bolton has improved as a pass rusher, already notching a career-high 2.5 sacks and tied his career-best with six quarterback hits this season. Kansas City will likely do whatever is within its power to keep him, but Bolton would be sought after, thanks to his championship DNA.

18. Justin Fields, quarterback, Steelers

Fields will be a fascinating free agent to follow this offseason. While there's a chance the Steelers try to retain him, the former first-round pick could look for a team that gives him a clearer path toward starting. If Pittsburgh decides to keep Russell Wilson, a reunion becomes less appealing. Fields has flashed throughout his career (mostly with his legs) but has yet to put it all together to convince a team he's a quarterback they can build around. Given that free agency kicks off before the NFL Draft, it's fair to wonder if Fields' free agency will be a bit longer to see if he can latch on with a team that misses out on drafting a young quarterback.

17. Cam Robinson, offensive tackle, Vikings

Robinson was traded to the Vikings to help the team cushion the blow of losing starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending injury. Given that Darrisaw is slated to return next season, Robinson sticking around with the Vikings seems unlikely. While he hasn't performed at a high level on a consistent basis, the 29-year-old has good size at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, which will be appealing to teams with a need at this premium position. If he plays well down the stretch and into the playoff for Minnesota, he should be able to set himself up for a solid payday.

16. Rasul Douglas, cornerback, Bills

Douglas has bounced around the league a lot in his career. After being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, the West Virginia product has had stints (to varying lengths) with the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona, Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and most recently the Buffalo Bills. Douglas is a physical corner with good size but has struggled a bit with the Bills this season, allowing 70% of the targets against him to be completed. While he's not a true No. 1 corner, he should be a solid complementary piece to an NFL secondary.

15. Stefon Diggs, wide receiver, Texans

Diggs' market will be interesting to watch. As part of his trade from Buffalo to Houston last offseason, the Texans agreed to an altered contract that set the receiver up to hit free agency in 2025. However, Diggs tore his ACL in late October, which has since erased his season. With that in mind, how his recovery is panning out will have a direct correlation to how well his market is in free agency. When healthy, Diggs has been a prolific receiver, but his numbers were starting to dip even before this injury. It'll be fascinating how teams view him going forward, but there's no denying his talent when everything is firing on all cylinders.

14. DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Chiefs

Hopkins will be 33 years old at the start of next season, which is one of the only reasons why he's not higher on this list. The veteran receiver has been sensational since stepping into the league in 2013, earning five All-Pro nods. He spent the previous two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and their muted offense did see his statistical output dip, but has since played well after being traded to Kansas City. Hopkins could be a major X factor in the postseason, which could further improve his free agent stock.

13. Haason Reddick, outside linebacker, Jets

It's been a tumultuous year for Reddick. After entering a contract dispute with the Philadelphia Eagles that eventually led to a trade to the New York Jets, the pass rusher continued to fight for a new deal and stayed away from his new club for the first chunk of the year. Eventually, Reddick jumped aboard with the Jets without a new contract, but it does paint the picture of how aggressive he will be in this free agency cycle. Those off-the-field issues aside, Reddick has been a reliable pass rusher ever since his breakout campaign in 2020. Since then, he's gone four straight seasons with double-digit sacks coming into 2024. If teams believe that all Reddick needs is a new contract to get back to that level, he'll have plenty of suitors.

12. Josh Sweat, defensive end, Eagles

The 27-year-old pass rusher entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice of the Philadelphia Eagles and has turned into a Pro Bowl-caliber player. He's consistently been able to pressure the quarterback and already has seven sacks and 13 quarterback hits for the Eagles this season heading into Week 15. It's possible the Eagles will try to retain Sweat before he hits the market, but if he does reach free agency, he'll be popular.

11. Khalil Mack, outside linebacker, Chargers

Mack continues to play at an extremely high level even as he enters the twilight of his playing career. The former first-round pick in 2014 will be 34 at the start of next season but is still a key piece to the Chargers defense. In 2023, Mack finished with a career-high 17 sacks, leading to yet another Pro Bowl nod. Entering Week 15 of this season, Mack is up to five sacks and 13 quarterback hits, while Los Angeles has been among the top defenses in the league. Given the arrival of Jim Harbaugh, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mack stay in L.A., but other Super Bowl contenders will also be salivating to pursue him as well.

10. Russell Wilson, quarterback, Steelers

What a resurgence for Wilson! After a nightmare tenure with the Denver Broncos, Wilson has restored his reputation with a strong first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since becoming the starter, Wilson is 6-1 and has Pittsburgh in first place in the AFC North. He's also completing 64% of his passes with a 103.9 passer rating so far this year. Given his success, the Steelers will likely look to extend or franchise tag Wilson to retain him going forward.

9. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Buccaneers

Godwin is one of the most talented an underrated receivers in the NFL, playing in the shadow of Mike Evans in Tampa Bay. The only true knock on the 28-year-old has been health, and that will likely be a factor yet again this free agent cycle. In Week 7, Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury. It's unclear how much that'll impact his availability for 2025, but if he gets a clean bill of health (or close to it) before free agency, he'll be among the most pursued pass catchers on the market. Coming into 2024, Godwin has exceeded 1,000 yards receiving in four of his previous five seasons.

8. Amari Cooper, wide receiver, Bills

Similar to Hopkins, Cooper is another pass catcher who was traded this season and could be an X factor in the playoffs. Cooper is starting to build up chemistry with Josh Allen, finishing Week 14 with his best statistical game since being acquired by Buffalo (six catches for 95 yards). Cooper is known for being a crisp route-runner and, while not necessarily a true No. 1 wideout, is capable of leading a receiver room.

7. Ronnie Stanley, offensive tackle, Ravens

Stanley is a bona fide star left tackle, which will make him a rich man if he gets to free agency. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder is having a strong year with the Ravens, allowing just one sack and four total quarterback hits. Stanley will be 31 years old at the start of next season, so he's still in the prime of his career.

6. Charvarius Ward, cornerback, 49ers

Ward has climbed pretty far up the NFL hierarchy since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee in 2018. Since then, the 28-year-old has a Super Bowl title on his résumé along with a Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination. In 2023, Ward led the league with 23 pass breakups to go along with five interceptions. He's battled injury this season, which has limited him to just nine games played. So long as he's healthy this spring, however, he'll be among the top-of-the-market free agents, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

5. Sam Darnold, quarterback, Vikings

The Vikings are in a pickle. Darnold has played at an MVP level this season and has the team in a prime position to reach the playoffs. That said, the Vikings did draft quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so it's unclear if they'll commit to Darnold over the long haul. All this likely leads to the franchise tag being placed on Darnold, and then the Vikings can assess their options, so it's highly unlikely he simply becomes a free agent. Nevertheless, Darnold has played well enough this season to demand a sizable contract from an NFL organization and will be just 28 years old at the start of the 2025 regular season.

The 28-year-old began his career as a fifth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 out of Kansas State. Reed has since turned into one of the better corners in the league and is hitting the market at the perfect time. He's holding opposing quarterbacks to a 55.6 completion percentage when targeted this season, along with an 81.1 passer rating. Entering Week 15, Reed already has 10 pass breakups, a sack, and 50 total tackles.

Holland is arguably the best safety in the league and will command a top-of-the-market contract, which will make it tricky for Miami to retain him. The 2021 second-round pick will also be just 25 years old at the start of next season, so his prime years are still in front of him. This season (entering Week 15), Holland is holding quarterbacks to just a 51.6 completion percentage when targeted while adding 46 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble onto his stat sheet.

2. Trey Smith, guard, Chiefs

Smith is looked at as the top interior lineman on the market. The 25-year-old entered the league in 2021 as a sixth-round draft choice of the Kanas City Chiefs and has been on hand for the club's recent back-to-back run of Super Bowl titles. This season, the right guard has yet to allow a sack and has given up just five total quarterback hits.

1. Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Bengals

Higgins is the unquestioned top receiver on the market and arguably the top player overall. Given the financial commitment that the Cincinnati Bengals will need to give to fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase and already franchising Higgins last offseason, he's on track to reach the open market in 2025. While Chase is the top dog in that receiver room, Higgins has flashed the ability to carry an offense as a No. 1 option throughout his career. Higgins' numbers are jumping on the page this season, but that's largely due to injury. When healthy, the eye test shows the high upside the 25-year-old possesses, and it will likely result in a massive contract from some WR-needy team.