The 10-3 Buffalo Bills will take part in what could be a Super Bowl preview on Sunday, as they travel to Detroit to take on the 12-1 Lions. The Bills offense did its best to keep up in the 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday despite missing a couple of key contributors. This week, Buffalo is expected to return those important weapons to the lineup.

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson is reporting that Josh Allen is expected to get back wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid vs. Detroit. The rookie Coleman has missed the last four games due to a wrist injury, while Kincaid has missed the last three games due to a knee injury.

These two players are certainly welcomed additions as Buffalo prepares to take on the ninth-worst pass defense in the NFL. Despite missing the last four contests, Coleman is still the Bills' second-leading receiver with 417 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions. The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had been coming on before his injury. Back in Week 7, Coleman caught four passes for a career-high 125 yards against the Tennessee Titans. Kincaid is Buffalo's third-leading receiver, with 356 yards and two touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper have stepped up with Coleman and Kincaid out of the lineup. The former caught five passes for a team-high 106 yards and a touchdown vs. the Rams last week, while the latter caught six passes for 95 yards. It was Cooper's best outing as a Bill since being traded from the Cleveland Browns in October.

Prior to this matchup, "The NFL Today" will be onsite in the Motor City to preview the Week 15 contest. The special pregame coverage comes after the award-winning "NFL on CBS" show set up shop in Buffalo for the Bills' Week 11 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.