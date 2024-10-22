The numbers are gaudy, historic in fact. The film is easy on the eyes. The timing is perfect, the accuracy outstanding.

So why is there a hesitancy by some, from media personalities to sportsbooks, to say that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is a true NFL MVP candidate? Sure, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is the leader, but don't be foolish and not think Goff is a challenger. (You can check out the latest MVP odds at FanDuel.)

Goff has been on a tear the past four games, taking the Lions to the top of the NFC North and up to No. 2 in my power rankings this week. When the Los Angeles Rams traded Goff to the Lions in 2021, their thinking was he wasn't good enough to win a Super Bowl. Many thought the Lions acquired him to keep the seat warm for a rookie they would soon draft.

That idea has been put to rest in a big way since the Lions gave him a mega-deal this offseason, and he's rolling up stats that are eye-opening. The Lions are 5-1 and again surging on offense as they push for a Super Bowl, as they currently have the third-best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

They are doing it mostly because of Goff.

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 73.6 YDs 1610 TD 10 INT 4 YD/Att 9.25 View Profile

He carved up the Minnesota Vikings' vaunted blitz defense Sunday in their dramatic 31-29 victory to the tune of 280 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 140. That rating made him the only player in league history to have four consecutive games with a completion percentage of 80% and a passer rating of 140 or better.

In the past four games, he has a completion percentage of 83.5, the highest ever for a quarterback over a four-game span. He's also only the second quarterback, joining Peyton Manning, to throw for 1,000 yards and complete 80% of his passes in a four-game span. He also has helped the Lions score more offensive touchdowns (18) than he's thrown incompletions (16) in those four games.

Credit goes to the Lions offensive staff, especially coordinator Ben Johnson, since they have made it easy on Goff. But Goff has really taken to the offense, and his ability to stand in and make throws has been on display over the past month.

Without Aidan Hutchinson to create havoc on defense, there will be even more pressure on Goff and the offense to go out and score each and every week. The Lions are second in the league in scoring at 30.1 points per game. They might need to get that even higher if they don't make a move for a pass rusher to replace the injured Hutchinson.

It's hard to see the offense slowing down. If it stays this way, Goff will stay an MVP candidate and just might throw the Lions all the way to winning it all.

Not bad for a guy the Rams didn't think could do just that.