Najee Harris will be a free agent after the 2024 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. While the former first-round pick was upset over the Steelers' decision, that doesn't change his mind on wanting to stay in Pittsburgh.

"I was disappointed for a minute, but it's nothing really where me sitting around being disappointed for too long will do anything to help me out," Harris said, via NFL.com. "I think that it is what it is. You've got to keep pushing, and knowing that coming out here and doing what's best for the team and having a good year is what's most important right now."

The Steelers did revamp their offense this offseason by hiring Arthur Smith to replace the fired Matt Canada, who was relieved of his duties during the middle of last season. Harris said the Steelers told him they didn't know which direction the offense was headed, which factored into the declining option.

"I don't need somebody to tell me what I can and can't do," Harris said. "That doesn't motivate me or anything. ... I've been in this spotlight and this position pretty much all my life, ever since I was a kid. This is nothing new."

Harris has three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, one for each year he's been in the NFL. Harris is the only player to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, as his 3,269 yards trail only Derrick Henry (3,642), Jonathan Taylor (3,413), and Josh Jacobs (3,330).

The knock on Harris has been the high volume of carries and yards per attempt. Harris has the second most carries in the NFL (834), only trailing Henry (848). He has averaged 3.9 yards per carry while Henry is averaging 4.3 (and Henry was in his late 20s accomplishing this).

Harris is expected to split the carries with Jaylen Warren again this season.