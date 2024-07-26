LATROBE, Pa. -- In six words, George Pickens answered one of the Steelers' biggest questions as Pittsburgh goes through its first week of training camp.

Pickens, the Steelers' No. 1 wideout, was asked following Friday's practice if Pittsburgh needs to get outside help to bolster the receiving corps. There have been constant rumblings about the Steelers possibly trading for a wideout ever since the team dealt Diontae Johnson to Carolina earlier this offseason.

"Nah, I think we're good enough," Pickens told CBS Sports.

Pickens, just a few moments earlier, showed why he might be right. Nearing the end of practice, Pickens was on the receiving end of a Justin Fields deep ball that arrived after Pickens had beaten two defenders downfield.

"It's always good to score," Pickens said of the play. "I'd probably say it felt good for the team. It's good team camaraderie, getting the team lit. Making plays is always fun."

Pickens' score was sandwiched between two other big plays on throws by Fields, who ended practice with a flurry after a mostly up and down day. Along with his completion to Pickens, Fields rifled a bullet to wideout Calvin Austin III on the near sideline after Austin had created distance between himself and two defenders.

Fields, who took first-team reps again with Russell Wilson sidelined with calf injury, capped off practice with an impressive completion to tight end Pat Freiermuth. Like the other two completions, this one was also made with multiple defensive backs in the area.

It's early, but Pittsburgh's wideouts have represented themselves well at camp, with Van Jefferson especially standing out. Jefferson, a Super Bowl winner with the Rams back in 2021, caught a bomb from Fields on Thursday and backed that up with a touchdown grab from Fields on Friday during Seven Shots, a deep red zone drill between the offense and defense.

Pittsburgh's receiving corps also includes Austin, rookie Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller, who caught a crucial touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the 2020 NFC title game to help the Buccaneers reach and eventually win the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh's depth -- and potential -- at receiver is surely one of the reasons why the Steelers are not currently pursuing 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk or any other receivers who could possibly be available via a trade.

Pickens is probably another significant reason why Pittsburgh is standing pat at receiver. A 2022 second-round pick, Pickens battled through self-inflicted adversity late last season and came out on the other side. He caught 11 of 15 targets 226 yards and two touchdowns during his last two games of the regular season while helping the Steelers clinch a playoff berth.

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 106 REC 63 REC YDs 1140 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

A possible sign of Pickens' growth occurred late in practice, when Fields missed him over the middle and instead attempted a deep pass to Austin that was overthrown and incomplete. While clearly disappointed, Pickens and Fields got on the same page on the aforementioned deep completion later in practice.

The Steelers are banking on Pickens to continue that progression as this season and his career progresses. Pickens is, too.

"Really, just the same thing as last year," Pickens said when asked about his individual goals for the 2024 season. "I'm just trying to be the greatest."

While his play on the field can speak volumes, Pickens saying the Steelers not needing outside help at receiver does, too. It's a strong message that should further galvanize a unit that is already looking to silence the doubters.

"We hear the talk and stuff," Austin told CBS Sports following Thursday's practice. "As players and competitors, we don't need any more motivation. ... But that extra stuff is a little, you know, we're competitors at the end of the day. So it's like OK, doubt me. Cool, we'll see."