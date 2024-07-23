Joe Burrow is not averse to making fashion statements. After all, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took the literal runway this offseason at the Vogue World show in Paris. On Tuesday, Burrow was back at it, this time debuting a new haircut for the start of 2024 training camp.

No, that's not Eminem. It's the Bengals quarterback, sans his signature locks -- curly and longer up top -- and refreshed with a blonde-dyed buzz cut. And it's a stunning contrast to doctored images of Burrow that went viral earlier this offseason, exaggerating the quarterback's curls to the point he had a full-on mullet.

Fortunately for Bengals fans, style isn't the only thing Burrow is showing off at camp this year. After missing roughly half of the 2023 season due to injury, the Pro Bowler has been fully cleared for contact ahead of summer practices, meaning his throwing wrist will also be on display on the field.

Burrow also wasn't alone in sporting a buzzed look Tuesday, with star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also reporting to camp without his braided hair of recent years.

Stay tuned for the next buzzcut to hit Bengals camp.