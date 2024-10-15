Tuesday morning Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove awards, the league's top defensive honor. There are three finalists at each position in each league and 60 total finalists. The Gold Glove winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 3, during an ESPN broadcast at 8:30 p.m. ET.

There is both a statistical and voting component to Gold Gloves. The statistical component is approximately 25% of the selection criteria. The voting is done by the 30 MLB managers and six coaches per team, and counts as the remaining 75% or so. Managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for players on their team, and only vote on players in their league. Utility Gold Gloves and team Gold Gloves are awarded using a statistical formula only.

Here now are the 2024 Gold Glove finalists.

American League

Pitcher

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

Catcher

Freddy Fermin, Kansas City Royals

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers

First base

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins

Second base

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Nicky Lopez, Chicago White Sox

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Shortstop

Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Third base

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Left field

Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Alex Verdugo, New York Yankees

Center field

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Jake Meyers, Houston Astros

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Right field

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Utility

Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins

Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners

National League

Pitcher

Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

Luis Severino, New York Mets

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Catcher

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First base

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second base

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies

Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Shortstop

Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals

Third base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Left field

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

Center field

Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

Blake Perkins, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Young, Washington Nationals

Right field

Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers

Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks

Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants

Utility

Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Enrique Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates