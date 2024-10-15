Tuesday morning Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove awards, the league's top defensive honor. There are three finalists at each position in each league and 60 total finalists. The Gold Glove winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 3, during an ESPN broadcast at 8:30 p.m. ET.
There is both a statistical and voting component to Gold Gloves. The statistical component is approximately 25% of the selection criteria. The voting is done by the 30 MLB managers and six coaches per team, and counts as the remaining 75% or so. Managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for players on their team, and only vote on players in their league. Utility Gold Gloves and team Gold Gloves are awarded using a statistical formula only.
Here now are the 2024 Gold Glove finalists.
American League
Pitcher
Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels
Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals
Catcher
Freddy Fermin, Kansas City Royals
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers
First base
Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers
Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins
Second base
Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
Nicky Lopez, Chicago White Sox
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Shortstop
Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians
Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Third base
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Left field
Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Alex Verdugo, New York Yankees
Center field
Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox
Jake Meyers, Houston Astros
Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
Right field
Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels
Juan Soto, New York Yankees
Utility
Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins
Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners
National League
Pitcher
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
Luis Severino, New York Mets
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
Catcher
Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks
Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
First base
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second base
Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
Shortstop
Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals
Third base
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Left field
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies
Center field
Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies
Blake Perkins, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Young, Washington Nationals
Right field
Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers
Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks
Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants
Utility
Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Enrique Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates