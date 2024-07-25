There was a scary moment during the New York Giants' Wednesday training camp session, when right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor went down with an injury. It appears the free-agent signing took a shot to the abdomen/ribs section, and exited practice early.

This was a massive deal, as starting right tackle Evan Neal was placed on PUP with the ankle injury that ended his 2023 campaign. Were the Giants about to be down their top two tackles on the right side one practice into training camp? Thankfully, it appears Eluemunor is OK, as he posted a message on social media Wednesday evening indicating he did not suffer a major injury.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the Giants this offseason after three years with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in all 17 games in both 2022 and 2023, taking snaps at left tackle, right tackle and right guard.

Take a look at the play where he was injured during Wednesday's practice session:

The offensive line is of course a hot topic in New York, as the 2023 Giants allowed the second-most sacks in a single season in NFL history with 85. In fact, their sack differential of -51 tied the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles for worst all-time. That 1986 Eagles team allowed a record 104 sacks.

The Giants went 6-11 last year after going 9-7-1 in Brian Daboll's first season as lead man, and the play of the offensive line was certainly a reason why. This offseason, New York signed four new linemen in free agency, the most expensive being offensive guard Jon Runyan (three years, $30 million).